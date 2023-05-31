Recently Senators Jon Tester and John Boozman introduced Senate Bill 928, the Not Just a Number Act, which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to produce and distribute an Annual National Veterans Suicide Prevention Report.

This proposed Annual Report would focus on the VA’s findings on suicide rates among veterans, information on veterans’ use of VA health care, Vet Centers effectiveness and various VA benefits and services.

In the past, the VA had made reducing veterans’ suicide a top priority. They had recognized that the reduction of veterans’ suicides requires an encompassing approach that addresses many factors.

In 2018, the VA had adopted a National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide known as PREVENTS. The acronym, PREVENTS, stood for: the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans to End the National Tragedy of Suicide.

PREVENTS sought to change the culture surrounding mental health and suicide prevention. It did so by adopting a holistic public health approach and by working together with local and national organizations.

On September 19, 2022, the VA released their National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which analyzed Veteran suicide data from the time period 2001 to 2020. This Report is the first attempt to evaluate Veteran suicide, during the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six (6) months after the publication of the VA’s 2022 Annual Report, Senate Bill 928 was introduced. The Bill currently has four (4) Senate cosponsors, but none of the Senators are from the State of Ohio.

The proposed Senate Bill 928 would require the VA to produce a Report that would incorporate other factors into Veteran’s suicide such as stable housing utilization, job training, food security, additional education, and employment.

The Senators wanted to review which VA services and benefits have the greatest impact on preventing veteran suicides. In order to promote a more comprehensive view of all of these veteran needs, the proposed legislation would also require the VA to assess the possibility of moving the Office of Suicide Prevention to the Secretary’s level.

The bill would also require the VA to improve the suicide data collection, reporting and analysis. For example, the proposed bill wanted the VA to identify trends in suicide rates of veterans compared to engagement of those veterans with health care from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to those veterans who were never enrolled in the VHA system.

Also, the bill would require information from the VA on veterans who were denied their disability compensation claim, had submitted a claim at the time of their death or had an entitlement reduced prior to their death.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Nation Commander, Joseph Parsetich, supports the legislative efforts of Senator Boozman and Tester in introducing Senate Bill 928, the Not Just a Number Act.

“As DAV and our million-plus members continue our work to combat suicide among veterans,” stated Commander Parsetich, “it remains imperative that our Nation is armed with data that provides a holistic view of what works best in our fight to prevent these tragic outcomes.”

“This bill would help the VA and other federal, state, and local government agencies better understand the role education, job training, and housing programs play in the veteran suicide epidemic,” concluded

Parsetich. “The DAV is proud to support S. 928 and we applaud the efforts of Senator Tester and Senator Boozman in introducing this important bipartisan legislation.”

My Opinion: The forty-three (43) page VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report contains much data and information on the topic of veterans’ suicides and their prevention from 2001 to 2020. For this reason, I had to compare the VA’s 2022 Report with the data and statistical requirements contained within Senate Bill 928.

A careful review of the Senate Bill indicates that there are significant data that should be included in future VA Annual Suicide Prevention Reports. Senators Tester and Boozman were correct in introducing a bill that would require more statistical information from the VA.

Also, in question is the methodology utilized by the VA to establish what is the daily rate of veterans’ suicides. Clermont Sun Opinion articles, in both the October 19, 2022 and May 15, 2023 issues, posed questions concerning the accuracy of the daily rate of veteran suicides.

Hopefully, the passage of Senate Bill 928 and a companion House Resolution will force the VA to address and clarify this issue.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.