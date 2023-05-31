Each year, the Amelia Garden Club (AGC) and nearby friends selects a resident and business that has shown outstanding beautification to the community.

The committee will look throughout the community of Batavia Township, Pierce Township, and Union Township to select a resident that meets our mission. If you are interested in the AGC to review your garden in 2023, please email your contact information. We will put you on our list of candidates to check out. Entries are due by June 23, 2023.

Entries from the community may be submitted to ameliagardenclub@gmail.com. Please include resident’s name, address, and contact information.

The AGC provides its members with monthly gardening topics and events. We are growing our Garden Club membership and excited to bring on new members. If you are interested in our Garden Club and want to hear about our membership, send an email to ameliagardenclub@gmail.com. Please provide your name, address, and phone number