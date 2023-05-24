Memorial Day is an observance reserved for those who died while serving their country. Everyone agrees that the day was first observed as Decoration Day following the end of the Civil War.

Communities organized tributes around the gravesites of fallen soldiers, and their graves were decorated with flowers. May 30th was selected for this observance, because that date was not the anniversary of any specific Civil War battle and all fallen veterans could be honored.

After World War I, the observance shifted from remembering the fallen in the Civil War to remembering all those who perished in all of America’s wars, conflicts, operations, and even police actions, like Korea. The name changed to Memorial Day, declared a federal holiday, and moved to the last Monday in May, starting in 1971.

However, there are veterans who should be remembered that did not die in battle, but died because of negligence of the military and the government.

These veterans are dying every day and we should observe their passing with the same reverence that we afford to those veterans killed in action.

On February 13, 2021, retired Army Major Richard Star died. His last battle was not with a foreign enemy, but with the military and government he swore an oath to serve and protect. Major Star succumbed from a years-long battle with lung cancer, now linked to the open burn pit exposure on his multiple overseas deployments.

The Combat Engineer joined the Army in 1988 and his first overseas deployment was in support of Operation Desert Storm. He later had multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, performing road construction and explosive clearance operations.

On his last overseas deployment, he began having difficulties with breathing and periodically coughing blood. Our military doctors in Kuwait downplayed his health issues and blamed them on air quality and asthma.

In 2018, Major Star discovered that he had stage four lung cancer. While going through numerous surgeries and chemotherapy, he learned that he would not concurrently receive his retirement and disability pay through the Department of Defense (DoD).

Under provision of Chapter 61, which refers to the Chapter of the U.S. Code that defines the categories of medical separation and retirement from military service, Major Star is considered a military retiree who was medically retired due to injuries sustained on duty prior to achieving twenty (20) years in military service.

Under Chapter 61, such retirees are not eligible for concurrent receipt of benefits. This means that Major Star’s military longevity pay is reduced by the amount of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation they receive.

There are approximately 50,300 combat-related Chapter 61 veterans that are negatively impacted by the concurrent receipt.

On March 1, 2023, Representative Gus Bilirakis introduced H.R. 1282, the Major Richard Star Act of 2023, which would correct the situation in relationship to the 50,300 Chapter 61 veterans.

As of May 20, 2023, 304 Representatives have co-sponsored H.R. 1282. These Representatives include Congressman Greg Landsman and seven (7) other Ohio Representatives. A companion bill in the Senate (S.344 the Richard Star Act) has 63 Senators co-sponsoring their version of the bill, including both Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance.

My Opinion: I firmly believe that service members have earned both their retirement pay and their disability compensation. The recently passed PACT Act has nothing to do with correcting the situation involving the concurrent receipt problem.

On Memorial Day, we observe the memories of our veterans who fell victim to actions taken by our enemies. But other veterans, like Major Richard Star, are dying every day from medical conditions incurred in the military.

Another veteran, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Timothy Brooks, passed away in 2004 from stage three astrocytoma brain cancer. He was 36 years old. LTC Brooks had served at the Karshi-Khanabad (K2) Air Base, at a facility known as Camp Stronghold Freedom.

Recent declassified reports confirmed the soils contained dangerous levels of petrochemicals and that the Department of Defense was aware of the risk before deploying over 15,000 troops to the remote Uzbekistan site.

One declassified 2001 Operational Health Risk Assessment stated that the inhalation of vapors from the soil could cause adverse health effects. Another assessment determined that “50% to 75% of military personnel on the base were exposed.”

Despite confirmation that numerous toxins were present at K2, and that at least 2,500 K2 veterans self-reported cancer and are dying from illnesses, the VA has yet to acknowledge a relationship between deployment to K2 and a subsequent cancer diagnosis. This is not included in the PACT Act.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, several veteran advocacy groups have sued the Department of Defense to obtain records of the toxic conditions at K2. The lawsuit filed in the federal court in Connecticut accuses military officials of withholding information concerning hazardous materials, such as uranium, asbestos and petrochemicals that were in the soil at K2.

This Memorial Day, in addition to the veterans who were killed in combat by the enemy, I am going to remember veterans like, Maj. Richard Star and LTC Timothy Brooks, who suffered and died after their active military service was completed.

They, like the veterans who will suffer and die in the future from illnesses they acquired from exposure to Agent Orange, the open burn pits of Iraq and Afghanistan and serving at K2, deserve justice and their earned disability compensation for themselves and their surviving families.

Veteran service organizations, like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), must continue the fight for them in both the Congress and the VA.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Hospital Chairman of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio and the Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.