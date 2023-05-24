Summer means warm weather, outdoor activities, and vacation time. At the Library, it also means Summer Reading.

Every family member can sign up for the Summer Reading program at the Library and win prizes. Reading just for the fun of it lets children know books are a great alternative to video games and TV.

Kids who read over the summer are maintaining their skills, which helps them when school begins again in the fall. Good reading skills can help students earn better grades in school.

Family members can read a book or comic book, listen to an audiobook, or read a magazine to participate. Sign up online or stop by your local branch and a staff member can help you get started. Win up to three prizes just for reading. For each level completed, participants also earn a chance to win one of the grand prizes to be given away at each branch: a zoo family pass, nature center family pass, aquarium pass, Scene 75 gift card, Coney Island gift card, or Apple gift card.

The Library also has some great Summer Reading programs to enjoy.

Visit clermontlibrary.org for more information or call your local branch. What will you discover at the Library this summer?