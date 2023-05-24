The Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold their 31st annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Union Township Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 29. The reading of the names of the fallen from the Tri-State area begins at 6:00 A.M. and continues every hour ,on the hour, until the 2:00 P.M. ceremony begins. Union Township Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors and Trenton Seibert, a student at Western Brown High School will play taps. A golf cart, courtesy of Clermont County Equipment, will operate continuously to and from the main parking lot beginning at 6:00 A.M. Veterans Memorial Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road. For more information about the VVA Chapter 649 go to www.vva649.org