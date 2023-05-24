Additional administrative staffing changes announced

Pictured are Batavia Township staff and elected officials next to a Ginkgo Tree that was planted in honor of Denis Kelley at the Batavia Township Administration Building. Photo provided.

Batavia Township’s longtime Zoning Administrator is set to retire at the end of the month.

Denise Kelley started at Batavia Township in 1994 and has held the position of Zoning Administrator since that time.

The Batavia Township Trustees approved Kelley’s retirement at their May 10 meeting.

Kelley’s last day will be May 31.

Batavia Township Administrator Karen Swartz shared some history about Kelley’s tenure.

She explained that Kelley came into the Zoning Administrator position around the same time that Midland Insurance had announced plans to move its headquarters to Batavia Township.

The Trustees in 1994 were Jim Bushman, Deborah Clepper, and Louis H. Moore.

Kelley has seen the population of Batavia Township expand from 13,673 to 27,139 in 2021.

“When the Community Center at 1535 Clough Pike was being constructed in 2012 [Denise] Kelley, Trustee Debbie Clepper and then Administrator Rex Parsons were involved in the design choices for the Administration Building,” Swartz shared. “Throughout her career, she has helped form Batavia Township into the thriving community and has put a touch on developments including Tall Trees, Batavia Lakes, Forest Glen, Glenwood Trails, Crosspointe, Lexington Run, Billingsley, Rosewood, Derby Place and Forest Grove most recently.”

She added, “Since she has left a mark on this community, it would only be fitting to have a permanent symbol of Denise at the Community Center.”

The Batavia Township. staff and Trustees arranged for the planting of a Ginkgo Tree at the Administration Building, placed prominently at the front of the building.

“The Ginkgo Tree is as unique and exquisite as [Denise] Kelley. Staff and residents will think of her each fall when this tree turns to yellow and remember her grace, presence, and impact on our community and your dedication to the Township for the last 29 years.” Swartz said.

Trustee James E. Sauls Jr. was quoted as saying, “[Denise] Kelley is the face of Batavia Township, Trustees come and go, but [Denise] Kelley has been the staple for 29 years. She has looked after Batavia Township’s interests and those of many developers who have come to her for advice and project support. [Denise] Kelley not only handles big development cases but makes every person who walks through the door at Batavia Township feel welcome and know she will do her best to solve their problem.”

He added, “I will miss her smile every time I walk in. We all wish [Denise] Kelley complete and total happiness in her retirement. Thank you for everything you’ve done in the last 29 years to make Batavia Township a better place to live, work and play.”

Taylor Corbett was hired as the new Planning and Zoning Director started with Batavia Township on May 1.

Corbett will be taking over duties from Kelley.

Corbett previously worked at the County Economic Development Department as a Planner and coordinated the Planning Commission activity for the County for the last eight years, according to Swartz, who said that Corbett has a wealth of knowledge in Planning and Development and will provide guidance for the township with the continued growth in the area.

Of his new position, Corbett was quoted as saying, “I remain committed as an advocate for planning and community development in Batavia Township, and I’m eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Looking back to staffing changes that took place in the spring, it was noted that the Batavia Township Trustees appointed Swartz to the position of Township Administrator in March.

She began her career at Batavia Township in January 2022 as the Administrative Assistant and was promoted to Interim Administrator in December of 2022.

Swartz has served in local government since 2002, including positions at the Clermont County Commissioners’ Office and the Building Inspection Department.

Swartz’s main goals are working on long-range planning and funding projects for the anticipated growth in the township.

Jenny Stewart started in March as the Batavia Township Administrative Assistant. She had previously worked at the Crossing Church in Batavia Township.

For a full list of staff and contact numbers please visit their website at www.bataviatownship.org.