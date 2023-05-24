June 16 and 17, Jungle Jim’s International Market hosts the 16th Annual International Craft Beer Festival. Celebrate everything craft beer-related in this 2-day event showcasing over 100 local and national craft breweries and over 400 beers. Sample Lagers, Ales, Sours, Ciders, Seltzers, and canned cocktails from around the world with your complimentary commemorative beer cup. This festival attracts experts and enthusiasts alike, where you can learn about your favorite beer from the people who make it. So not only do you get to learn from the best in the business, but you can go home with your favorites from the show.

Some of the best food trucks from across the Tri-State area will have unique bites available for purchase. Enjoy a light snack or a meal while sipping your samples and listening to live music from Out of Here and Stagger Lee.

Held at Jungle Jim’s newly built Oscar Station, The International Craft Beer Festival begins at 6:30 PM for Early Admission ticket holders and at 7:30 PM for General Admission ticket holders. The festivities will last until 10:30 PM. Visit Junglefests.com for pricing.

Learn more about Jungle Jim’s International Market and the upcoming International Craft Beer Festival at Junglejims.com/international-craft-beer-festival or follow Jungle Jim’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Friday ticket prices are $45 for General Admission and $55 for Early Admission. Saturday ticket prices are $50 for General Admission and $60 for Early Admission. In addition, Jungle Jim’s Eastgate location will offer Pre-Fest on Wheels tickets. Purchase includes Early Admission entry to the festival and transportation to and from our Eastgate location. Eastgate Bus tickets are available both nights while seating is available. Non-Drinker tickets are available for $25.

Contact: Kathy Lane | (513) 674-6000 ext. 6250 | klane@junglejims.com

What: Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival

When: Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM (Early Admission) or 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM (General Admission)

Where: The Oscar Station, Jungle Jim’s Fairfield, 8871 N Gilmore Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014

Admission: General admission is $55, Early Admission $65, Non-Drinker $25, Eastgate bus $65. Plus Tax.