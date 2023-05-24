3-run homer in 4-run 7th inning the difference

Madi Speeg’s pitching and hitting – she reportedly reached 100 career hits – helped Williamsburg High School cruise through the playoffs before the Lady Wildcats fell in the district championship game.

Clermont Northeastern catcher Lilly Braden takes a swing during a game earlier this season. Braden went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a thrilling 16-13 eight-inning playoff victory over Georgetown High School recently.

New Richmond coach Trish Payne (back to the camera) watches as Anna Uhlenbrock slides safely into third base with a triple during a sectional playoff game against fellow area Clermont County team Batavia High School on May 16, 2023, at the New Richmond field. New Richmond won the game, 12-2 in five innings, and advanced all the way to a district title game before falling.

The Milford High School softball team wasn’t accustomed to being in this position: down by a run in the seventh inning.

But as their record will attest, the Lady Eagles are accustomed to winning this season. So maybe this was just a simple case of what they know overriding what they didn’t.

And in a big way.

Junior Kaitlyn Flynn hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and junior Isabella Zimmerman followed with a solo homer, rallying Milford to the Division I Southwest 3 District championship – its first district title since 2004.

The Lady Eagles, 22-4, trailed 2-1 as they batted – potentially for the final time of the season – in the seventh inning before Flynn and Zimmerman went back-to-back, then kept Oak Hills scoreless in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-2 victory May 18 at Princeton High School.

Zimmerman added two other hits and was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and seniors Callie Allison and Myra Darrah both went 2-for-3, with Allison also scoring a run. Milford outhit Oak Hills, 10-6.

Freshman pitcher Meghan McClellan kept the Lady Eagles within striking distance, allowing just five hits and the two runs while striking out 13 in going the distance. The defense behind McClellan, usually very reliable, did commit two errors (Oak Hills had five), but the Lady Eagles didn’t let that get to them.

“We never gave up. We did some good things, even had a few errors, but we never gave up,” Milford coach Christy Gregory said.

After a first-round bye, Milford defeated Lakota East, 14-4, in the second round of the sectional tournament May 10 and blanked Lakota West 7-0 May 15 to move to the district title game.

“The games versus Lakota East and West – we were guided by great pitching and catching and timely hitting,” Gregory said.

The Lady Eagles advanced to the regional, where they played Fairfield at Mason High School on May 24, after this issue of The Clermont Sun went to press.

“I am so proud of this group,” Gregory said. “This group is full of hungry kids who work hard and will do whatever it takes to win. We are honored to be at this point and going to take it one game at a time.”

Three other area Clermont County teams reached district title games before falling: New Richmond, Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg.

A division-by-division look at area county teams in sectional and district play:

Division I: After a first-round bye, West Clermont defeated Seton, 5-4, in the second round on May 10 before falling to Oak Hills, 5-2, in the third round on May 15. Goshen fell to Mercy McAuley, 4-2, in the first round May 9.

Division II: After a first-round bye, New Richmond defeated Wilmington, 9-0, in the second round May 11 and topped Batavia 12-2 in five innings in the third round May 16 to move to the district title game, where it fell to Greenville, 11-2, May 19. Before losing to New Richmond, Batavia defeated Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 17-7, in the first round May 9 and Mercy McAuley, 12-11 in nine innings, in the second round May 11.

Division III: Bethel-Tate defeated Purcell Marian, 23-0 in five innings, in the first round May 8, then topped North College Hill, also by 23-0 in five, in the second round May 10 before falling to Waynesville, 8-5, in the third round. After a first-round bye, Clermont Northeastern defeated Blanchester, 8-1, in the second round May 10 and Georgetown 16-13 in eight innings in the third round May 15 to move to the district title game, where it lost, 12-2 in five innings, to Indian Lake on May 18.

Division IV: Williamsburg’s first three games each were decided in five innings, with the Lady Wildcats defeating St. Bernard, 17-0, in the first round May 9, Felicity-Franklin, 11-1, in the second round May 11 and Cincinnati Christian School, 13-1, in the third round May 16 to move to the district title game, where they in turn lost in five innings, 10-0 in five innings, to Covington on May 19. Prior to its loss to Williamsburg, Felicity-Franklin received a bye in the first round.