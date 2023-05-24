Ever wonder who your great-great-grandparents were? Or, do you want to know where your family lived in 1850?

The members of the Clermont County Genealogical Society (CCGS) would love to help you answer these questions… especially if those ancestors are from Clermont County (but they don’t have to be!). Our members include both professional genealogists and part-time genealogy enthusiasts who enjoy special access to local records.

The CCGS has a monthly meeting the first Saturday of each month at the Doris Wood Memorial Batavia Library, 180 S. 3rd Street, Batavia at 1:00 p.m. If you attend, you can meet our members and other guests while enjoying genealogy-related speaking programs. After that, you could head over to the Genealogy section inside the library where you can view a wide collection of historical documents and records that CCGS has curated to help you with your searches.

The website, www.ccgsoh.org, is full of interesting information and the Society offers various publications in the online Store.

At this time, we’re thrilled to announce the reprinting of “The Clermont County, Ohio 1980, A Collection of Genealogical and Historical Writings, Volume One.” Many CCGS Members submitted family histories and photos to be used in the book. The indexed 315-page book has been out of print for many years. CCGS is collaborating with the Warren County Genealogical Society to reprint it!

The cost of the bound soft cover book is $40.00 plus Ohio sales tax of $2.70 and shipping of $4.25 for a total of $46.95. If you order before June 1, 2023, CCGS will waive the shipping fee, making the total $42.70.

If you wish to order the book or any of our interesting publications, you can go to the online Store page, on our website, www.ccgsoh.org, and place your order or you can download and print the Store order form, select your items, and mail the order form with a check to the Clermont County Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 394, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

The Clermont County Genealogical Society, Inc. was organized on September 30, 1977. It’s a non-profit, 501(c) (3) Corporation operating as an educational organization, supervised by an elected Board of Trustees. The purpose of the Society is to create interest in genealogy and local history and to collect, preserve and share such information. The Society is Chapter 71 of the Ohio Genealogical Society and a member of the National Genealogical Society.

Current Officers are:

President: Debra Geesner

Vice President: Mary Allen

Secretary: Laura Wood

Treasurer: Jude DeWitt

Librarian: Marcia Jelus

Archivist: Judith Malinzak

Web Master: Paige Craig

Trustees: Patricia Dudek, Brenda Boyd, Pamela Hall, Carol Brown, Mary Hawthorne, Shelley Nuss, and Jason Shepard