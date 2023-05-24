Clermont Northeastern High School’s CJ Boothby, left, finishes second in the 100 meters – one of three runner-up finishes for Boothby – in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 district meet May 20, 2023, at New Richmond High School. Boothby qualified for regionals in all three events.

Batavia High School’s Marcus Hughbanks continued his domination in the hurdles this season, winning the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 district meet May 20, 2023, at New Richmond High School. Hughbanks was the only area Clermont County boys athlete to win two events at any of the district meets.

Williamsburg High School had a field day … on field day. It’s a big reason Williamsburg’s boys track and field team will bring virtually a full crop of competitors to this weekend’s regional track and field meets.

No, the Wildcats didn’t win an event at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 district meet in New Richmond last week. But the name of the game at districts is qualifying for regionals, with the top four in each event advancing.

So, in that sense, Williamsburg had a lot of “wins” – the Wildcats had 14 top-four finishes in the Division 3 competition May 16 and May 20 at New Richmond High School.

The New Richmond district meet kicked off May 16 with the Division 3 field events, and the Wildcats got rolling early, with six different individuals qualifying for regionals in the field events: Trystan Gries (high jump), Bryce Lillie (long jump), Anthony Henize (pole vault), Collin Klopstein (discus), Nick Patterson (discus), and Trey Holden (shot put).

Then, May 20, in running-event finals, the Wildcats’ Kaidon Whisman qualified in three events – the 100, 200 and 400 meters, with runner-up finishes in the 100 and 400. Evan Meisberger was also a multiple-event qualifier, finishing second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

Along the way, the Wildcats picked up enough points (115) to finish third in the team race. Cincinnati Christian was first with 147 points and Summit Country Day second at 143. Another area Clermont County team, Felicity-Franklin, tied for 13th (5 points).

In the Division 2 competition, held in conjunction with Division 3 at New Richmond last week, Batavia High School qualified for regionals in five events and Clermont Northeastern High School in four.

As has been the case all season, Batavia’s Marcus Hughbanks dominated the hurdles races, winning the 110 and 300. For Clermont Northeastern, CJ Boothby had three runner-up finishes (100, 200, long jump).

New Richmond’s Grant Harrison was the only other winner among area Clermont County teams, continuing his domination in the pole vault.

In the Division 2 team race, Batavia was second (63 points) to Indian Hill (109), with Clermont Northeastern finishing in a tie for seventh (33), New Richmond 15th (21), and Bethel-Tate in a tie for 20th (5).

In the Division I district meet in Mason, also last week, area Clermont County teams Milford and West Clermont combined for four regional qualifiers. That team race was won by Loveland (101 points), with Milford seventh (23), West Clermont 13th (16) and fellow area county team Goshen 16th (4).

Top-four district finishers/regional qualifiers from area county schools (in alphabetic order by school):

Batavia: David Flandermeyer, 3, 800 (1:58.73); Marcus Hughbanks, 1, 110 hurdles (15.44); Hughbanks, 1, 300 hurdles (40.51); 4×400 relay, 3 (3:30.45); 4×800 relay, 2 (8:25.67).

Clermont Northeastern: CJ Boothby, 2, 100 (11.33); Boothby, 2, 200 (23.09); Noah Bunting, 2, 3,200 (10:08.71); Boothby, 2, long jump (21-6.5).

Milford: Charlie Vause, 2, 1,600 (4:20.07); Vause, 4, 3,200 (9:31.20); 4×100 relay, 3 (43.43).

New Richmond: Grant Harrison, 1, pole vault (15-1.5); Noah Graham, 3, pole vault (12-4).

West Clermont: Brenden Athan, 4, 110 hurdles (15.42).

Williamsburg: Kaidon Whisman, 2, 100 (11.47); Whisman, 4, 200 (23.97); Whisman, 2, 400 (50.97); Zach Earley, 4, 1,600 (4:45.74); Evan Meisberger, 2, 110 hurdles (16.45); Meisberger, 3, 300 hurdles (42.73); 4×100 relay, 3 (46.53); 4×400 relay, 3 (3:42.61); Trystan Gries, 3, high jump (5-8); Bryce Lillie, 3, long jump (19-5); Anthony Henize, 2, pole vault (10-0); Collin Klopstein, 2, discus (128-1); Nick Patterson, 3, discus (122-1); Trey Holden, 4, shot put (38-4).