From university to local news reporting, it is time for me to make my mark in the community.

For the next three months, I will have the pleasure of being The Clermont Sun’s next intern, and I will be able to cover news within the City of Milford, which, evidently enough, is also my hometown.

For the past two years, I have written for Ohio University’s student-led editorial newspaper, The Post. Through this experience, I have been able to immerse myself in covering campus and local news on multiple platforms.

Moving into my junior year of college, I have the opportunity of being The Post’s next News Editor. I’m excited to put my involvement with The Clermont Sun this summer to use next year as I take up my upcoming leadership role.

From an early age, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in reporting. However, since Milford High School did not have a newspaper or journalism classes, I was determined to teach myself how to be a reporter. I put all my effort into reading different publications and consistently practicing similar writing techniques to land myself at a renowned journalism school.

I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Milford’s community and inform readers about up-and-coming events.

Apart from my passion for news writing and reporting, I’m also involved with my university’s club soccer team, student government and peer tutoring accessibilities. You can always find me at the movie theaters, too, as I am an avid movie-goer, and I enjoy reviewing movies in my free time.

While working with The Clermont Sun this summer, I hope to gain a deeper understanding of reporting to the local community about local news and events. I am confident that by working with The Clermont Sun and all the other amazing writers, I will be able to learn more about the field and improve my work in the future.

If you’d like to reach out about anything relating to news in the City of Milford, you can email me at madalynblair08@gmail.com.

I look forward to being a part of this publication this summer.