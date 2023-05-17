The Batavia High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) Small Business Management Team earned first place at the National Leadership Conference and Competition in Anaheim, California May 25th through the 30th. The team of Lucas Filla, Avery Hauck, and Trevor Ranly went through two rounds of judging at the national level.

Brent Mullis also placed in the top ten after presenting his Administrative Support Research project in the preliminary and final rounds.

Overall, nine students competed in business simulation events against students from across the nation, Puerto Rico, Canada, and China. Additional national competitors included Alex Collier in Presentation Management Individual; Emma Brock in Legal Procedures; Lily Boerger and Abdus Rehmani in Word Processing; and Julia Wolfe in ICD-10CM Medical and Diagnostic Coding.

Sydnie Pelle and Hailey Slaughter trained and served as conference interns.

At the honor awards session, the chapter received the Quality Chapter Distinction as one of BPA’s most involved and active chapters. They also earned the Special Olympics Award for their commitment to supporting Special Olympics athletes, the Marketing and Public Relations Award, and the Chapter of Excellence.

For the seventh year, many received the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Emma Brock, Lucas Filla, Avery Hauck, Sydnie Pelle, Trevor Ranly, Hailey Slaughter, and Julia Wolfe received their awards in person. Cy Gibson, Sophia Hartman, Rachel Noschang, Kyla Sauter, Logan Slaughter, Tori South, and Linnea Winkler also earned this award.

Emma Brock, Lucas Filla, Cy Gibson, Avery Hauck, Cienna Koeppe, Rachel Noschang, Sydnie Pelle, Trevor Ranly, Brandon Royse, Tori South, and Linnea Winkler also earned National Ambassador Awards for individual commitments to community service.

Their business management teacher and BPA advisor Angie Kovacs accompanied the students.

BPA is a national organization for high school students that include activities and programs that complement classroom instruction by giving practical experience and the opportunity to apply skills learned in the classroom. All BPA members are enrolled in the Business Management Batavia High School satellite program offered through Great Oaks Career Campuses.