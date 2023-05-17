On May 12, 2023, Representatives Marilyn Strickland and Maria Salazar re-introduced the Ensuring Security for Military Spouses Act of 2023, which would eliminate the discrimination currently witnessed by the spouses of military veterans.

A similar legislative bill (H.R. 7028) was introduced by Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler during the 117th Congressional Session.

The proposed 2023 Bill would waive the requirement for military spouses to reside in a state for more than 90 days before applying for United States citizenship. An Immigration and Nationality Act provision requires this 90-day or more waiting period.

Service members are already exempt from this Immigration and Nationality

Act requirement. This rule does not apply to military spouses living with service members outside of the United States. This rule only discriminates against foreign-born spouses already living in the United States.

Representative Strickland stated that her legislative proposal will lift the requirement for foreign-born spouses and create parity for those specific spouses with other military spouses. “In order to ensure national security,” stated Strickland, “we must support green-card-holding military spouses, who want to become citizens.”

The proposed bill is supported by the Minority Veterans of America and does not change the three-year minimum requirement for spouses of U.S. citizens to maintain legal permanent residence before applying for citizenship.

To some military spouses the three-year wait is a considerable amount of time with an additional 90-day wait added on, especially in terms of seeking future employment. Unemployment for foreign-born military spouses is in excess of forty (40%) percent, which is double the percentage for military spouses overall.

Most government or contractors who work at military bases, require citizenship for their workforce and this is essential for any foreign-born military spouses.

According to retired Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Stock, “making the change for spouses would be consistent with past efforts to ease the burdens of moving with their service member every two to three years.”

The Military Spouse Residency Relief Act was passed in 2009 and allowed military spouses to maintain legal residence in the state where they lived before a change in duty station – something already afforded service members. This Relief Act certainly eased spouses’ ability to vote, file taxes and maintain a valid driver license.

“Congresswoman Strickland would be bringing the immigration laws in line with this other law Congress passed,” Lieutenant Colonel Stock said.

“Congress has been trying to make it easier for military spouses,” continued Stock, “so they don’t get all hung up on having to change the residence every time their spouse gets stationed somewhere because the military member isn’t affected by it.”

Those who would primarily benefit from the change would be people applying for naturalization without the help of a lawyer.

According to the Lieutenant Colonel, the forms are not clear about the 90-day requirement, but an attorney would screen clients and advise them to wait until they meet the criteria.

There is no penalty for moving to a new state after filing the form. According to Stock, the impact of the rule change would be small but important.

When someone’s application is denied for missing the 90-day state residency requirement, they do not get the $750 application fee refunded.

My Opinion: The Immigration and Nationality Act provision for the 90-day requirement was based on a misconception made by the government. Background checks were required to prove that the applicant for citizenship displayed good character to become a U.S. citizen.

However, it was an extremely hard process for the government to do background checks, if the applicant had just relocated within a state. Today, technology has improved the background check process.

It is a given fact that things change fast in the military. Applicants do not know what may change in those 90 days of waiting before they are eligible to apply for citizenship.

Any change that shortens the waiting time for foreign-born spouses is welcome. Congresswoman Salazar said, “Military spouses should not be penalized for these abrupt moves or transfers, which are beyond their control.” I agree with her!

The Ensuring Security for Military Spouses Act should have been passed during the 117th Congressional Session. The discrimination must end! Hopefully, this Bill will be passed this Congressional Session.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman. He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.