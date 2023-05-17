The Peoples Bank Foundation announced a donation on May 11 of $2,100 to the Bethel Historical Society and Museum. Established in 1972, the Bethel Historical Society and Museum operates the museum in the Grant Memorial Building. It is dedicated to promoting and teaching the history of the Bethel community by providing a welcoming educational environment.

“We are so happy to support their mission and further historical education in the Bethel community,” said Chyrl Larbes, Branch Manager of Peoples Bank in Batavia, who has a long-standing relationship with the museum and its members.

The Peoples Bank Foundation was started by Peoples Bank in 2003 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Since its inception, the Foundation has delivered over $6.5 million in grants and scholarships.