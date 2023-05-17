Clermont Northeastern High School’s CJ Boothby wins the boys 100 meters in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet May 10, 2023, at Williamsburg High School. Boothby also won the 200 and the long jump.

Goshen High School’s Peyton Dooloukas wins the girls 1,600 meters at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet May 10, 2023, at Williamsburg High School. Dooloukas swept the distance events, also winning the 800 and 3,200.

Williamsburg High School’s Zach Earley, left, approaches the finish line en route to victory in the boys 1,600 meters during the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet May 10, 2023, at the Williamsburg field. Early also was second in the 800 and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team.

Marcus Hughbanks helps lead Batavia High School to one of its three relay victories in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet May 10, 2023, at Williamsburg High School. Hughbanks also won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles races, leading the Batavia boys to their first league title in 22 years.

It’s been like a broken record, this broken records thing. Same with the meet victories and all the other accolades the Bethel-Tate High School girls track team has piled up this season.

Many might say it was supposed to be this way – the Lady Tigers were arguably the league favorites heading into this season. But there’s a big difference between a favorite on paper and a champion on the track and in the field.

“People will say this team is full of talent – which I absolutely agree with – but this team is having success because of their hard work and relentless pursuit of progress,” Lady Tigers coach Shane Mays said after the team’s runaway victory in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet.

“We came into the league meet as arguably the favorite, especially coming off the season we’ve had – winning five of seven meets, breaking six school records – so the expectations and pressure were high,” Mays added. “With that said, I’m incredibly proud of this team and their ability to handle the pressure while coming out and executing their events.”

The Lady Tigers won an astounding 11 events, while adding 12 other top-six finishes for a 56-point victory in the National Division girls competition. Host Williamsburg was a distant second with 111 points, followed by Georgetown (90), Clermont Northeastern (76), Blanchester (56), East Clinton (45), and Felicity-Franklin (15).

In the girls American Division, Western Brown also won handily, finishing 41.5 points ahead of runner-up Goshen, 149-107.5. New Richmond was third at 96, followed by Wilmington (83.5), Batavia (66), and Clinton-Massie (21).

The finals in the field events were conducted May 8, with the running events finals May 10, all at Williamsburg High School. The Lady Tigers won three of the four field events, finishing second in the other, and eight of the 12 running events. Sophomore standout Tabbi Courts again led the way with three victories (100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump), while Hayden Shields (100 and 200) and Brady Sterbling (1,600, 3,200) won two events apiece.

“This was truly a complete team victory as every single Lady Tiger scored a point while contributing to this overall team win,” Mays said.

The boys American Division was by far the closest team race at the SBAAC meet. Batavia won its first league boys title in 22 years, with 119 points. Wilmington was a close second at 113, and Western Brown just another 8.5 points back in third at 104.5. Clinton-Massie was next at 90, followed by New Richmond, 56; and Goshen, 40.5.

Freshman standout Marcus Hughbanks did as he has done most of the season for Batavia, winning both hurdles races (110, 300). Avery Hauck (200) and David Flandermeyer (800) also earned individual titles for the Bulldogs, who also won three of the four relay races (4×200, 4×400, 4×800), finishing second in the other (4×100).

“The team stepped up big-time,” Batavia coach Wayne Stacy said. “Our athletes, boys and girls, had 26 personal bests at the league meet, and both teams made huge improvement throughout the season. It had been 22 years since our boys had won the league title. Last season they finished last in the SBAAC American. It is a testament to their hard work and belief in themselves that they were able to go from last to first in one season.”

In the boys National Division, host Williamsburg won by 31 points over Clermont Northeastern, 162-131. Georgetown was third at 105 and Bethel-Tate a distant fourth, another 40 points back at 65. Blanchester was next at 62, followed by Felicity-Franklin, 23; and East Clinton, 20.

Winners for the Williamsburg boys were Kaidon Whisman (400), Zach Earley (1,600), Trystan Gries (high jump), Anthony Henize (pole vault) and the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

“The boys always come through when it matters most,” Williamsburg coach Chris Rolph said. “We were 19 points up after the field events and our field guys always do an incredible job.”

Events winners from area Clermont County teams (in alphabetic order by school):

Batavia: Girls – Riley VanFrank, 300 hurdles, 48.57; Lauren Cravens, high jump, 5-3. Boys – Avery Hauck, 200, 23.28; David Flandermeyer, 800, 2:06.04; Marcus Hughbanks, 110 hurdles, 15.20; 300 hurdles, Hughbanks, 41.45; 4×200 relay, 1:34.68; 4×400 relay, 3:32.44; 4×800 relay, 8:31.68.

Bethel-Tate: Girls – Hayden Shields, 100, 12.75; Shields, 200, 26.79; Brady Sterbling, 1,600, 5:53.25; Sterbling, 3,200, 11:26.71; Tabbi Courts, 100 hurdles, 16.55; Courts, 300 hurdles, 50.92; 4×100 relay, 52:40; 4×400 relay, 4:21.38; Courts, high jump, 5-4; Lillie Webb, long jump, 15-5; Halle Hehemann, discus, 101-8. Boys – Blake Aylward, 800 meters, 2:08.27; 4×100 relay, 46.80.

Clermont Northeastern: Boys – CJ Boothby, 100, 11.08; Boothby, 200, 22.62; Noah Bunting, 3,200, 10:40.61; Boothby, long jump, 21-8.25.

Goshen: Girls – Peyton Dooloukas, 800, 2:26.57; Dooloukas, 1,600, 5:18.37; Dooloukas, 3,200, 11:55.40; 4×100 relay, 53.71; 4×200 relay, 1:52.99; Cheyanne Thomas, discus, 96-3. Boys – Ethan Lengyel, 400, 50.05.

New Richmond: Girls – Lexi Wolf, 200, 27.61; 4×400 relay, 4:28.07; 4×800 relay, 10:31.98; Samantha Ringhand, pole vault, 11-0. Boys – Grant Harrison, pole vault, 14-9.

Williamsburg: Girls – Alaina Kellerman, pole vault, 9-0. Boys – Kaidon Whisman, 400, 52.12; Zach Earley, 1,600, 4:46.28; 4×200 relay, 1:37.87; 4×400 relay, 3:41.09; Trystan Gries, high jump, 6-4; Anthony Henize, pole vault, 9-0.