During their Big League Weekend game May 13, 2023, at Great American Ball Park – home of the Cincinnati Reds – Milford High School players were right at home in the Reds’ dugout.

Milford High School’s Mitchell Rogers, left, makes a throw from the outfield as teammate Louden Hilliard looks during Big League Weekend on May 13, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Milford High School’s Brady Bushman, right eyes the ball as a Badin High School player is caught between first and second base during Big League Weekend action May 13, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The outcome may have been forgettable, but the Milford High School players won’t soon – if ever – forget this experience.

The Eagles players enjoyed the experience of a lifetime May 13 when they played in the Reds Futures High School Showcase marquee event – Big League Weekend at Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds.

Big League Weekend, the culmination of the six-week Showcase series of baseball and softball games held across the Greater Cincinnati area, featured five games May 12-13.

The Eagles were the home team – meaning their players got to hang out in the Reds’ dugout – in the first game May 13, against Badin High School. They got out of a couple big-league, bases-loaded jams in the first two innings, but couldn’t repeat the feat in the third inning, then gave up seven runs over the last two innings in a 10-0.

“We didn’t get off to a great start, and when you fall into a three-run hole against a team like that, it’s hard to crawl back,” Milford coach Asif Shah said.

After Badin left the bases loaded in both the first and second innings, the visitors scored a run in the third. They again loaded the bases, but this time, the Eagles couldn’t get out of the jam, and Badin added two more runs in the inning for a 3-0 lead through three.

Milford stayed within striking distance, maintaining that 3-0 deficit through five innings before Badin scored three times in the sixth and four times in the seventh for what proved to be the final score.

Badin outhit Milford, 11-2. Junior JP Naylor and senior Joe Wiegand each had singles for the Eagles, who dropped to 14-13 overall heading into the playoffs.

Still, for the most part, it was a festive atmosphere on the Milford side of Great American Ball Park. Several dozen Eagles fans, many donning Milford’s red and white colors – the same as the Reds, of course – were on hand to cheer on the team, with family members documenting the experience with photos and videos o’plenty.

The Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase, presented by Cincinnati Children’s Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, featured 92 high school baseball and softball teams from 78 Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, and Dayton schools playing 46 games from March 31 through Big League Weekend.

All Showcase teams were at Great American Ball Park on May 7 to participate in the “March at the Majors” parade prior to the Reds vs. Chicago White Sox game.

Yes, a week and weekend to remember, regardless of scores.

West Clermont wins first-ever conference title

Prior to Big League Weekend, Milford wrapped up Eastern Cincinnati Conference play, finishing fifth in the 10-team ECC at 12-6.

Meanwhile, another area Clermont County team, West Clermont High School, finished as the regular-season co-champion of the ECC.

West Clermont and Lebanon High School tied at 14-4 in the conference. Both teams also finished the regular season with identical 19-8 overall records.

It was the first-ever ECC regular-season baseball title for both teams.