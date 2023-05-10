The Clermont County Engineer’s Office is reporting that multiple changes are taking place along the state Route 32 corridor.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Transportation shared that changes are underway for the Eastern Corridor Project.

On May 5, ODOT circulated updated information, including revised start dates for some construction elements.

The State Route 32/Bach Buxton Road interchange project is moving into the next phase of construction, as part of the Eastern Corridor – Segment IVa program. ODOT shared that several traffic changes and restrictions will go into effect later this month, as part of the corridor improvements.

On May 21, the following traffic changes will be imparted along the state Route 32 corridor as contractors move into the next phase of interchange construction. This is a change from last week, when ODOT reported that the changes would start on May 15.

Despite the delay, the changes remain listed as:

State Route 32 traffic between Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Elick Lane will be shifted to the outside in each direction, with three lanes of eastbound and two lanes of westbound traffic continuing to be maintained.

The new off-ramp from state Route 32 East to Clepper Lane will be opened to traffic, and a new signal will be in operation at the end of the ramp to Clepper Lane.

Access to the south leg of Glen Este-Withamsville Road from state Route 32 will be closed permanently.

Eastbound state Route 32 traffic may use the new Clepper Lane off-ramp; westbound state Route 32 motorists may continue traveling west to the Eastgate Boulevard interchange and follow this to either Eastgate South Drive or Aicholtz Road to Glen Este-Withamsville Road.

Southbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists may follow either state Route 32 East to the Clepper Lane off-ramp or state Route 32 West to Eastgate Boulevard.

Marian Drive will reopen, and northbound traffic on Bach Buxton Road will be switched to the newly constructed roadway to Marian Drive.

In a change listed from last week, Glen Willow Lake Lane will be closed permanently.

ODOT also shared that reconstruction on Old State Route 74 includes widening approximately one-half mile of the route between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court on the north side of state Route 32 to accommodate added capacity from the state Route 32/Bach Buxton interchange. Among other improvements, the state Route 32/Bach Buxton interchange project includes building a new interchange near the existing Elick Lane intersection and extending Bach Buxton Road over state Route 32 to connect with Old State Route 74 on the north side.