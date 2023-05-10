The Batavia High School postseason quiz team of Jack Garrison, Harmon Kahl, Yash Dayal, Drew Smith, Mahi Patel, Lucas Deddey and Dexter Beam were in Chicago April 28 – 30 to compete in the NAQT Small School National Championships. Seventy-seven teams from across America competed in this three-day event in the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont, IL. The team finished with a 12-4 record in fifth place! The best and brightest from across the country played this weekend and we proved ourselves in an incredibly competitive field. The team averaged over 280 points per match. Several great matches were played over the course of their tournament run including a win over previously unbeaten Danville HS and a very impressive win over West Point High School from Alabama. The Bulldogs also avenged a loss to Evergreen HS at the small school state tournament in March with a decisive 310-235 victory in the playoffs. Last year the team finished in 17th place out of 55 teams with a 5-4 record. The goal this year was to try to improve upon those results and finish in the top quarter of all teams. Both of those goals were met with their great results.

Jack Garrison was the 16th-highest scorer of the tournament out of over 400 players. He averaged over 61 points per match per tossups heard. He was the 5th highest-scoring junior overall. Lucas Denney was the 39 highest scorer of the tournament in leading the Bulldogs to their impressive finish. The starting lineup of Lucas Denney, Mahi Patel, Jack Garrison and Drew Smith worked well together and truly complemented each other well to secure several come-from-behind wins. The team played unselfishly and rotated in Dexter Beam, Harmon Kahl and Yash Dayal to provide valuable minutes and secure additional victories.