Congratulations to Hailey Mulvihill and Kyla Hager, who stole the show at the Junior Achievement’s Hall of Fame Laureate Induction Ceremony held on April 13, 2023 in Hamilton , Ohio. These two impressive Goshen High School students gave a presentation on their Junior Achievement related experiences, impressing the audience and Laureate Inductee Jill Wilson of Otterbein Senior Life, who added to her induction speech to recognize these two young ladies. Showcasing these exceptional students, such as Hailey Mulvihill and Kyla Hager, is a key part of Junior Achievement’s commitment to student success. Their presentation was a testament to Junior Achievement’s investment in financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship for the 40,000 students in the SW Ohio Region.

Hailey and Kyla are just two examples of the amazing impact that Junior Achievement’s programs are having on students at Goshen High School. Thanks to JA’s Financial Literacy curriculum, students are gaining essential skills for their future financial success while meeting Ohio’s graduation requirements. But that’s not all – JA’s programs are also providing hands-on teaching experience for high school students who receive college credit and exposure to emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing through the FlexFactor program.

And the impact extends beyond simply a classroom curriculum. Goshen’s “Where to Wednesdays” initiative and this year’s JA-sponsored author visit to Marr Cook Elementary are inspiring young Warriors to pursue their passions and explore creative endeavors.

We’re proud to partner with Junior Achievement and grateful for their commitment to empowering students from preschool to 12th grade to grow. JA provides the resources and opportunities, but the real magic is what Goshen’s students, like Hailey and Kyla, are doing with those resources. Congratulations to all the students at Goshen Local Schools who are making the most of these incredible opportunities!