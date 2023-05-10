Goshen High School first baseman Carson Hunley reaches for the throw while Fayetteville-Perry’s Brian Halker dives into the bag during action May 6, 2023, at the Goshen field.

Goshen High School’s Carson Kessen slides safetly into third base during action May 6, 2023, against Fayetteville-Perry at the Goshen field.

If the first game would have been the end of it May 6, it would have been a very tough day for the Goshen High School baseball team.

But doubleheaders can provide the ultimate second chance.

After mustering just one hit and falling 11-0 in a game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule, the Warriors bounced back in the second game of a doubleheader against Fayetteville-Perry High School, getting their own five-inning victory, 13-3, at the Goshen field.

“We’re hoping to win both but it’s always good to get the last one in a doubleheader,” Goshen coach Tyler Downey said.

In Game 2, three Warriors each had two runs batted in – sophomore Landen Fischer, junior Tate Foreman and senior Nathaniel Murphy. The team also had a pair of extra-base hits – doubles by Foreman and junior Logan Haley. Haley was the only Warrior with multiple hits (two), while five others had a hit apiece.

“Logan Haley hit the ball well – 2-for-3 with a double – and Nathaniel Murphy, Landon Fischer, and Tate Forman all had a hit and two RBI,” Downey said while noting the Game 2 highlights.

But the biggest key for the Warriors in the nightcap might have been the stability provided by sophomore pitcher Cohen Hamann on the mound. He allowed just four hits and two earned runs while walking none and striking out eight in the five innings.

“He was hitting his spots all game and keeping hitters off balance,” Downey said of Hamann.

What the Warriors did in the second game was in complete contrast to the first. Still, they had only one bad inning in the game. Trailing just 2-0 after four innings, the Warriors allowed nine runs in the fifth inning.

“The first game is about as bad as we have played all year,” Downey said. “Aiden Whitaker has good stuff but couldn’t locate his off-speed pitch, (with) too many walks and extra-bases given up. We came out flat from the jump.”

Whitaker and Carson Kessen combined to allow a total of just six hits and four earned runs. But they also totaled five walks and the team committed three errors. At the plate, freshman Wyatt McClain had the team’s lone hit.

With the non-conference split, entering the final week of the regular season, Goshen is 5-13 overall, 3-7 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference.