Batavia High School’s Ashlynn Etheridge had a pair of second-place finishes May 3, 2023, in the Mariemont Invitational. Here she leaps toward a runner-up finish in the long jump. She also was runner-up in the shot put. The Lady Bulldogs finished fifth in the girls competition.

Bethel-Tate High School’s Lillie Webb finished first in the long jump at the Mariemont Invitational on May 3, 2023, at the Mariemont High School field.

Batavia High School’s Marcus Hughbanks clears the final hurdle on his way to first place in the 110-meter hurdles May 3, 2023, at the Mariemont Invitational, leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the boys competition.

Who knew that Tabbi Courts’ coming-out party would turn into a season-long bash?

Well, Shane Mays knew. And now most everyone in area high school track and field circles has likely figured it out, too.

Courts, a sophomore, opened the regular track and field season with wins in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the high jump to lead Bethel-Tate High School to the girls title in the West Clermont Invitational.

In Bethel-Tate’s final track and field meet of the regular season May 3, Courts again scored the trifecta, leading the Lady Tigers to victory in the Mariemont Invitational at a chilly Mariemont High School field. She also was a member of the winning 4×100 relay team.

“Tabbi has and will continue to be a force to reckon with,” Mays, the Lady Tigers’ head coach, said after that first meet. “For example, as a freshman, Tabbi learned how to high jump the week of our first outdoor meet. Not only did she win the high jump in that first meet, but she broke the school record.”

The Lady Tigers won the team title by 35 points over runner-up Indian Hill, 116.5-81.5. Madeira was a distant third in the 14-team event with 52 points, followed by Finneytown (48), Batavia (45), Mariemont (38), Cincinnati Country Day (36), Georgetown (28), Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (23), Madeira B (10), Purcell Marian (9), Deer Park (6), Mariemont B (2), and St. Bernard (1).

As was the case in the season-opener, it was a dominant performance by the Lady Tigers as a whole. Lillie Webb won the long jump (16 feet) to give the team a sweep of the jumping events (Courts won the high jump at 5 feet). Halle Hehemann added to the team’s dominance in the field events with a victory in the discus (113 feet, 1 inch), Brady Sterbling won the 3,200 (11:18.80), and Bethel-Tate won the 4×100 relay (52.55) and 4×400 relay (4:19.60). Courts won the 100 hurdles in 16.91 and the 300 hurdles in 48.86.

Sterbling, also just a sophomore, and Webb also won their aforementioned events in that season opener, as did the 4×100 relay team.

“The Mariemont Invitational was a perfect capstone to an incredibly successful regular season where our girls track and field team won five of seven meets,” Mays said after the Mariemont win. “This entire girls team is made of fierce competitors that have been working tirelessly with a ‘#onepercentbetter’ mindset since October for moments like this.”

The only other area Clermont County individual winner was Batavia High School’s Marcus Hughbanks, who continued his domination in the 110 hurdles (15.55), leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the boys competition.

Indian Hill easily won the title in the 15-team event with 140 points, 81 ahead of runner-up Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (59). Batavia was just another five points back in third (54), followed by Finneytown (51), Deer Park (32), Mariemont (31), Cincinnati County Day (30), Georgetown (26), Madeira (16), Woodward (15), Bethel-Tate and St. Bernard (13), Gamble Montessori (12), Purcell Marian (3), and Mariemont B (1).