West Clermont High School’s Winter Percussion finished their season by placing third in their class in the Winter Guard International (WGI) Percussion World Championships held in Dayton, Ohio, in mid-April. There were almost 500 percussion ensembles competing with WGI this year. These groups are classified into two levels: Independent and Scholastic. Within each classification, groups compete within three different divisions: A Class, Open Class, and World Class. WC Winter Percussion earned the bronze medal in the Percussion Scholastic Concert A (PSCA) Class.

In addition to performing at WGI, the ensemble also competed in the Mid East Performance Association (MEPA) circuit. In early April, the group placed first in their class and earned the title of 2023 MEPA Percussion Scholastic Concert A Champions.

This year’s show was titled “This Little Light” and featured musical elements from “This Little Light of Mine,” “Into the Light” by Jay Bocook, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. Under the direction of Ryan Reed, WC Director of Percussion, musicians played marimbas, vibraphones, a xylophone, bass and electric guitars, keyboards, and auxiliary percussion instruments and electronics. Light and darkness resonated through the music, and the contrast was further emphasized through the choreographed use of individual push lights and headlamps throughout the show.

All WCHS musicians were welcome to audition for Winter Percussion, and this year’s ensemble included twenty-two band members. Over the past five months, these students spent about 130 hours memorizing music and refining their show. This was the ensemble’s second appearance in WGI Percussion World Championships since Amelia and Glen Este High Schools merged to create West Clermont High School in 2017.

West Clermont High School is located at 4101 Bach Buxton Road in Batavia and is part of the West Clermont Local School District. To contact the band for performances, make a donation, or become a sponsor, please contact booster.president@wcwolvesband.com.