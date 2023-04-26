Quick thinking and action by the Clermont County Board of Election’s staff likely saved the life of a Clermont County Veteran in cardiac distress.

On Wednesday, April 19 the BOE staff heard a continuous car horn honking in the parking lot adjacent to their office. Investigating, they found a man in dire distress. Their training took over and they stabilized the man until EMTs arrived. Just over a month ago board member Rick Combs recommended that the staff be trained in CPR. With the board’s approval, it was completed, and as it turned out not a moment too soon.

With early voting for the May special election already underway, the BOE staff assisted a Clermont veteran in distress all the while maintaining the integrity of the election process.

It took all nine members of the BOE staff to make this happen. So thank you for going above and beyond.