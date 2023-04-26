Led by former area Clermont County standouts, UCC baseball rolls on

Former Milford High School standout Brandon Neff pitched a no-hitter earlier this season and has constantly come up big for the University of Cincinnati Clermont baseball team. Photo courtesy of Keith Bauman/UCC

The University of Cincinnati Clermont baseball team is coming off a stellar month of play, culminating recently with home-and-away doubleheader splits against Miami University-Hamilton, the top team in the national rankings.

And the secret to the Cougars’ success of late? Coach Keith Bauman will be the first to tell you that it has had a lot to do with the team’s home-grown talent – players from area Brown County and Clermont County high schools. From Clermont County, that’s junior Grant Gillespie (West Clermont), sophomore AJ Gillespie (West Clermont), junior Cam Helton (Felicity-Franklin) and freshman Brandon Neff (Milford).

According to Bauman, as of earlier this month, Grant Gillespie was batting .402 with four home runs and was second on the team with 25 runs batted in, Helton was averaging .313, and Neff pitched a no-hitter earlier in the month. At that time, UCC was 10-2 in games since March 11, averaging 11 runs a game during that span.

Neff and AJ Gillespie came up especially big against Miami-Hamilton in the crucial second game of the April 15 home doubleheader, a 5-4 extra-innings victory that allowed the Cougars to split the doubleheader and the four-game weekend series with No. 1 Miami-Hamilton.

Trailing 4-1 after four innings, Bauman brought in Neff in relief and he blanked Miami-Hamilton the rest of the way. Meanwhile, AJ Gillespie came up with big play after big play.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, he had a hit as the Cougars scored two runs to cut their deficit to 4-3. Then, in the sixth inning, with two outs and a two-strike count, he delivered again, hitting a liner into right-center field to tie the game and ultimately force extra innings, when he again would play a key role.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with UCC runners on second and third base and with one out, AJ Gillespie attempted a squeeze bunt, but a wild pitch by Miami-Hamilton allowed the winning run to score.

Neff allowed only two hits and no runs in four innings of relief against what Bauman said was the best offense in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

“A huge win for the No.3-ranked Cougars,” Bauman said.

Miami-Hamilton remained No. 1 in the most recent United States Collegiate Athletic Association national rankings, while UCC moved up to second from third as the Cougars eye a strong finish to the season and, ultimately, the USCAA World Series.

“We have confidence our offense will stay hot,” Bauman said while naming those area Clermont County products. “And our pitching staff has a good mix of heavily seasoned veterans … and young, talented pitchers like Brandon Neff. We feel very confident in a strong finish.”