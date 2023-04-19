Williamsburg High School’s JJ Heck ducks safely into first base Saturday, April 15, 2023, vs. Holy Cross (Kentucky) High School in the Doc Morris Invitational in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Williamsburg High School’s Jace Canter watches the flight of the ball off his bat Saturday, April 15, 2023, vs. Holy Cross (Kentucky) High School in the Doc Morris Invitational in Edgewood, Kentucky. Canter went 4-for-4 with three RBI in the game.

Williamsburg High School baseball coach Troy Bach was expecting it to be a grueling week.

And it was – for Wildcat opponents.

Williamsburg capped a busy week of play – the Wildcats played six games in as many days – with a pair of victories over solid Kentucky teams in the Doc Morris Invitational tournament on Saturday, April 15 in Edgewood, Kentucky, stretching the team’s winning streak to 10 games.

Yes, throw Kentucky teams, even Ohio Division I teams at the Wildcats and it just doesn’t matter these days.

“After starting the season down in Tampa, Florida, where we went 2-3 in five games, we have been on an early good run, winners of 10 straight, including 5-0 in league play and wins over D1 Princeton, D1 West Clermont, D2 Clinton Massie and a solid Dixie Heights, Kentucky, team. And most of those wins were by the mercy rule,” Bach said.

“We were a little worried coming into this week, how we would hold up facing six games in as many days.”

The Wildcats held up nicely, outscoring their opponents 84-13 those six games. During the week of April 10, the Wildcats defeated Felicity-Franklin 9-0, Clermont Northeastern 18-4, West Clermont 13-1 and East Clinton 15-2 before defeating Dixie Heights High School (Kentucky) 12-3 and Holy Cross High School (Kentucky) 17-3 Saturday in the Doc Morris Invitational tournament at sites in and around Edgewood.

With the big week, the Wildcats improved to 12-3 overall and they sit atop the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division at 5-0.

“The keys to our early success have been consistent and efficient pitching and a potent offense,” Bach said. “We have outscored our opponents 165-55 (this season).”

On offense, the Wildcats aren’t relying on one or two players to carry the team. Contributions have come from throughout the lineup, with numerous players in the statistical mix each game. And on the rare occasion that there are singular stars, the Wildcats are mixing that up, too.

For example, in the convincing victory over Eastern Cincinnati Conference contender West Clermont on Thursday, senior Austin Heffner led the way with three hits, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and four runs batted in. The previous day against Clermont Northeastern, it was sophomore Ayden Holden leading the way with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

In Saturday morning’s victory over Dixie Heights, senior Carter Sunderman and JJ Miller led the typically balanced attack. Sunderman was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Miller 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. In the afternoon victory over Holy Cross, senior Jace Canter and senior Zach Earley both were 4-for-4 with three RBI, with Earley also scoring three runs.

Senior Eli Jones leads the team in hitting with a .577 batting average, good for third in the conference. The Wildcats have just one other player in the top 10 in that category – Sunderman, tied for ninth at .467 – but in true Williamsburg-balanced fashion, the Wildcats have seven other players averaging .333 or better.

And don’t forget a pitching staff that allowed just 13 runs in those six games last week, when the team’s pitching depth was on full display: Only twice during the week did a Wildcat pitcher go more than three innings, with five innings the most pitched by a Williamsburg hurler in a game. Using three pitchers per game – sometimes even in games shortened to five innings – was pretty much the norm.

Junior Timmy Carver, who started Saturday’s game against Holy Cross, leads the conference with four wins, while senior Luke Lindsey follows with three victories. Meanwhile, Earley is tied for first in earned run average at 0.00. Defensively, the Wildcats didn’t commit more than one error in any game during the week, with four total for the six games.

“Our pitching staff really stepped up. Even in the second game today (Saturday) we had most of our arms available,” Bach said. “Sadly, in high school baseball, there are many teams that are pushing their young men to throw 100-plus pitches in a single game. We have yet to need anyone beyond 80 pitches.”