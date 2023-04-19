West Clermont Schools is dedicated to supporting the needs of the whole child, particularly those who are military-connected. On April 17, West Clermont High School became the latest in the line of West Clermont Schools to be named a Purple Star School by the Ohio Department of Education.

The Purple Star Award recognizes a school’s efforts to provide extra support to military-connected students and families so they can thrive socially, emotionally and academically.

Schools eligible for the award must meet a set of important criteria set by Ohio’s Purple Star Advisory Board. The designation is for three years, at which time the school can reapply.

“This award is further evidence of our commitment to every learner, every day, every way,” said Superintendent Natasha Adams. “We are continuously adjusting our priorities to help our students create the lives they desire.”

Amelia Elementary, Merwin Elementary, Willowville Elementary, and West Clermont Middle School were recognized as Purple Star Schools in 2022.