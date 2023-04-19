Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) invites all high school students in Ohio’s Second District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is an opportunity for students to showcase their artistic abilities and the winning student’s artwork will hang on display in the United States Capitol for one year.

Students may submit their original, two-dimensional artwork via email to alex.scharfetter@mail.house.gov, and a panel of judges will select first place, second place, and third place winners. The runners-up will have their artwork displayed prominently in one of Congressman Wenstrup’s offices.

To be considered in the competition, students must reside in Ohio’s Second Congressional District and submit their entries digitally. We request that photos or scans of all entries be submitted digitally, via email, to alex.scharfetter@mail.house.gov.

Please be sure to submit BOTH an image of the artwork as well as the completed and signed release form, available here. The deadline for submissions is May 1, at 5:00PM.

For a complete list of the rules and guidelines, please visit Congressman Wenstrup’s website at wenstrup.house.gov/art or call his district office at (513) 474-7777.