On April 18, the Ohio River was named America’s second-most endangered river of 2023. The Ohio River Way, a regional coalition of more than 100 communities and organizations along the Ohio River, welcomes the awareness of this report and is calling on Congress to fund a basin-wide restoration plan.

The second-place designation was made by the national nonprofit American Rivers. It comes in the wake of the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where 20 cars of hazardous chemicals poisoned the surrounding air, soil and water.

Their report cited industrial, municipal, and agricultural pollution from the Ohio River’s watershed as major issues, despite marked improvements since the enactment of the Clean Water Act in 1972. This pollution is dangerous not only because of its effects on the Ohio River’s diverse ecosystems, but because the Ohio is the source of drinking water for more than five million people.

For folks living along the river, however, there are problems beyond water quality. As the region’s economy has transitioned away from resource extraction and manufacturing, many Ohio River communities have lost their economic engines. At the same time, these communities haven’t received the requisite state and federal support to rebuild a sustainable foundation for their economies.

“We see this designation as a call to action for our elected officials. Together we must acknowledge and address the many challenges that face this incredible resource and the millions of people who rely on the Ohio for drinking water, jobs, recreation and simple quality of life,” said Brewster Rhoads, Chair of the Ohio River Way.

To address these challenges, the Ohio River Way is calling on elected officials to take action:

Congress should designate the Ohio River as a federally-protected water system like the Great Lakes, Puget Sound and the Everglades. The river and its communities need significant and sustained funding as outlined in the Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) restoration plan.

State and federal officials should increase funding to ORSANCO. The multi-state agency requires robust, sustained funding for technical upgrades to their river monitoring system and increases to staff capacity.

Officials at all levels should invest in recreation infrastructure along the waterfront, including boat ramps, hiking trails, bike lanes and parks.

“The Ohio is truly one of the most amazing resources in the country,” said Dr. David Wicks, Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way. “The river has played a significant role in the development of our country and its economy. It is time we made the investments necessary to restore, preserve and protect the Ohio for generations to come.”

The Ohio River Way is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people find adventure, inspire care for the land and water, and boost the economies of Ohio River communities. It does this by building partnerships that promote safe, healthy outdoor recreation, education and tourism.