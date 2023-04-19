Below is a list of questions and issues filed for the May 2 Special Election.

This list is from the Clermont County Board of Elections.

The local questions and issues are:

Village of Moscow

Title: Proposed surrender of corporate powers-Shall the village known as Village of Moscow surrender its corporate powers?

Precincts: Part of Washington Township B

Blanchester Local School District

Title: Proposed Income Tax-Current Expenses 1% of earned income-for 5 years

Precincts: Wayne Township A

Clinton County Most Populous

Blanchester Local School District

Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Permanent Improvements 5.2 Mills-for 5 years

Precincts: Wayne Township A

Clinton County Most Populous

Forest Hills Local School District

Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Current Expenses 6.9 Mills-for a continuing period of time

Precincts: Part of Union Township N & P1P

Hamilton County Most Populous (These Voters will vote in Hamilton County)

Loveland City School District

Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Current Expenses 4.9 Mills-for a continuing period of time

Precincts: Loveland City A,B & C

Part of Goshen Township N

Miami Township A,Y,L1L,MIM & N1N

Part of Miami Township C & Z

Hamilton County Most Populous

An individual voter can obtain a sample ballot from the Clermont County Board of Elections website, through the Voter View function, which will have the specific candidates & issues applicable to his/her precinct.

Remaining early in-person voting hours for the Special Election on May 2 are:

Monday – Friday, April 17-21 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday, April 26-28 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Early in-person voting may be done at the Clermont County Board of Elections 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia.