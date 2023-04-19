Below is a list of questions and issues filed for the May 2 Special Election.
This list is from the Clermont County Board of Elections.
The local questions and issues are:
Village of Moscow
Title: Proposed surrender of corporate powers-Shall the village known as Village of Moscow surrender its corporate powers?
Precincts: Part of Washington Township B
Blanchester Local School District
Title: Proposed Income Tax-Current Expenses 1% of earned income-for 5 years
Precincts: Wayne Township A
Clinton County Most Populous
Blanchester Local School District
Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Permanent Improvements 5.2 Mills-for 5 years
Precincts: Wayne Township A
Clinton County Most Populous
Forest Hills Local School District
Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Current Expenses 6.9 Mills-for a continuing period of time
Precincts: Part of Union Township N & P1P
Hamilton County Most Populous (These Voters will vote in Hamilton County)
Loveland City School District
Title: Tax Levy (Additional)-Current Expenses 4.9 Mills-for a continuing period of time
Precincts: Loveland City A,B & C
Part of Goshen Township N
Miami Township A,Y,L1L,MIM & N1N
Part of Miami Township C & Z
Hamilton County Most Populous
An individual voter can obtain a sample ballot from the Clermont County Board of Elections website, through the Voter View function, which will have the specific candidates & issues applicable to his/her precinct.
Remaining early in-person voting hours for the Special Election on May 2 are:
Monday – Friday, April 17-21 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, April 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Friday, April 26-28 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Early in-person voting may be done at the Clermont County Board of Elections 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia.