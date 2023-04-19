ABCmouse is an award-winning digital education program that has been available inside Clermont County Public Library branches for a number of years. Now, as part of the Library’s goal to be a school-readiness resource for parents, the Library is offering ABCmouse Home Access for Libraries. This gives parents access to ABCmouse from home or the library at no cost. All they need is an active library card.

The program offers more than 10,000 interactive activities that use books, games, puzzles, art, songs, music videos, and more. Lessons include 2,000 STEM and 1,200 Spanish-language learning experiences. Children ages 2-8 can learn reading, language arts, math, beginning science, social studies, art, and music through exciting activities. Parents can learn more about ABCmouse Home Access for Libraries by clicking on the Kids or Databases pages at ClermontLibrary.org or by calling a branch library and talking to a staff member.