Through the week ending April 22, 2023: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clermont County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

S.R. 32 Interchange/Expansion – Construction of an interchange at the intersection of S.R. 32 and Bach Buxton Road/Elick Lane and widening of S.R. 32 West between the new interchange and Glen Este-Withamsville (GEW) Road. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in place on the mainline, as well as restrictions on secondary routes, including the following:

Marian Drive is closed between Elick Lane/Bach Buxton Road and Eastgate Woods. This is a temporary closure during construction, and the route will reopen when the new interchange opens. Access is being maintained to businesses off Marian Drive.

New Impacts

C.R. 171 (Old SR 74) Reconstruction – Between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court. Lane shifts are in effect, and two-way traffic is being maintained through the work zone. On Monday, May 1, Old 74 will be closed between Dogwood Road and Elick Lane. The closure will be in effect through September 1, and motorists may detour via Old 74, S.R. 32 and Elick Lane. The entire project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

S.R. 32 West Realignment – Realignment of westbound S.R. 32, between the Glen Este-Withamsville Road intersection and the I-275 interchange, to re-establish three, thru-lanes and realignment of the ramp from westbound S.R. 32 to southbound I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day. The entire project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023.

S.R. 132 Resurfacing – Between Main Street in Batavia to S.R. 276 (S. Broadway Street) in Owensville. Daily lane closures will be in place from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work. Operations are scheduled to be completed in early May.

Continuing Impacts

S.R. 28 Intersection Improvement/Bridge Repair – Construction of a continuous flow lane from Business S.R. 28 to I-275 North and bridge rehabilitation on the S.R. 28 structure over I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect on S.R. 28 during the evening and overnight hours, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 125 Intersection Improvement/Turn-Lane Installation – At the intersection with Bach Buxton Road. Construction of a southbound right-turn lane on Bach Buxton Road and signalization upgrades. Traffic is being maintained in the work zone. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.