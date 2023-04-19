The game was a microcosm of Goshen High School’s big week and, quite possibly, what is turning into a big season.

As is becoming the norm, the Warriors used a balanced all-around effort to defeat North Adams High School 8-4 on Friday, April 14 at the Goshen field. It was the team’s fourth victory of the week. The Warriors would tack on another victory the following day, 16-0 over Lockland, to improve to 9-3 overall.

The Warriors kicked off the week by winning three consecutive conference games – they were winless in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference entering the week – and, after the week, now find themselves at 3-2 and in the thick of things in the SBAAC American Division.

“I’m really proud of our softball team this season,” Goshen coach Eric Campbell said. “It’s been a collective effort by everyone, which has resulted in our early success.”

The Warriors held North Adams scoreless in all but one inning. They led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after a two-run third. After neither team scored in the fourth inning, North Adams scored four runs in the top of the fifth to cut its deficit to just one run, 5-4. But the Warriors answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth for what proved to be the final margin.

Junior Kyleigh McClanahan led the Goshen offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Also for the Warriors, Jaycee Bailey was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Erica Campbell was 1-for-1 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore Baili Parks pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and three earned runs, with six strikeouts and just one walk.

“We continue to improve as a team – a lot of hard work and positive attitudes,” Campbell said. “I feel we will only get better going forward. A team-first mentality is what makes this year’s team so special to me. It’s been fun.”