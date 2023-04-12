The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 649 has selected Everything Bagels Cincinnati as the recipient of its April Business of the Month Award for hosting VVA Chapter 649’s Meet and Greet events, promoting VVA 649 activities, and supporting the mission of The Vietnam Veterans of America, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.” VVA 649 Board Member, Michele Pennington, presented the award to Everything Bagels Cincinnati owners Lori and Mark Kochendorfer. The Business of the Month award recognizes local businesses and organizations that support the mission of Chapter 649.