The Clermont Sun and its staff earned a number of awards during this year’s Ohio News Media Association awards ceremony for the Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition.

The annual Hooper Awards recognize the talents of the state’s top non-daily newspaper editors, writers, photographers, designers, and their colleagues.

The winners of the 2023 Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition and the 2023 Collegiate Newspaper & Website Competition were presented on March 30 at the inaugural Ohio News Media and Collegiate Fellowship Day in Columbus.

Nearly 80 representatives from newspapers and college journalism programs attended the Fellowship Day event. In addition to the awards ceremony, roundtable discussions and networking sessions were held the afternoon, according to the ONMA.

Megan Alley, Editor for The Clermont Sun, attended the Fellowship Day event, representing Champion Media’s newspapers from around the local region.

A total of 26 non-daily newspapers from across Ohio submitted more than 550 entries for the 2023 Hooper Awards, according to the ONMA.

Competing newspapers were divided into three divisions based on circulation information on file with ONMA. Division A – circulation of 3,500 and above, Division B – circulation of 2,000 – 3,500; Division C – circulation of 2,000 and below.

The Clermont Sun is in Division B.

“Entries were independently judged by a blue ribbon panel of experts in the fields of design, photography, advertising and journalism,” the ONMA stated.

Reporting the awards in the order that they were presented:

– The Clermont Sun news staff earned second place in the category of Best News Coverage.

The judge’s comments, focused on the issues submitted, were, “Megan Alley and Brett Milam serve Clermont County Sun readers with a serious approach to community events. Just three editions — with stories about a murder-suicide, playground abduction, unusual power outages and changes in leadership at multiple government entities — illustrate their continued commitment to community journalism.”

– Megan Alley earned third place in the category of In-Depth Reporting, for her story “Amelia dissolved.”

The judge’s comments were, “The Clermont Sun pulled all the pieces together to explain why and how a small Ohio village planned and executed its own demise.”

– Former Brett Milam earned second place in the category of In-Depth Reporting, for his story, “Assistant fire chief under fire.”

The judge’s comments were, “The Clermont Sun dug up key public documents to tell the story of a disgruntled fire department employee and the boss she charged with discrimination. Balanced, fair and comprehensive work.”

– Former Sports Editor Garth Shanklin earned second place in the category of Original Columns.

The judge’s comments were, “Shanklin can tug at your emotions without getting overwrought. He is most straightforward.”

– Shanklin earned second place in the category of Sports Coverage.

The judge’s comments were, “Colorful, eye-catching page design and compelling photography.”

– Shanklin earned first place in the category of Best Sports Feature for his story, “Milford’s Kirk takes winding road to MAC PotY.”

The judge’s comments were, “We often associate journeymen with professional athletes, but this was a well-written story of the journey of a young college student, facing homesickness, COVID, and rejection and, ultimately, success in playing the game he loves. A great read.”

– The Clermont Sun staff earned second place in the categories of Newspaper Design and Advertising.

– Shanklin earned third place in the category of Best Sports Photo.

The judge’s comments were, “The rationale for also awarding this photo third place in this division is how the photographer captured a playful aspect during a time that the team is celebrating success on the field.”

– The Clermont Sun earned fourth place in the category of Best Website.

The judge’s comments were, “Nice use of visuals. Organized well to provide access to news and other content. Very interactive.”