Ohio School Boards’ Role

Within the last several years, school board races have become more hotly contested. Many of us are not totally clear on the role of a school board. To try to make this clearer the League of Women Voters, Clermont County is sponsoring a program on “What is the Role of a School Board”.

The program will be held on May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Milford Board of Education Building, 1099 SR 131, Milford, OH 45150. You can attend in person, stream the event on the LWVCC Facebook page using this link: https://icrctv.com/video/league-woman-voters-role-school-boards-ohio-5123or watch on an ICRC channel (if available where you live).

Our panelists are Emily Chestnut from the Milford School Board, Eileen Washburn from the Loveland School Board, and Jeff Weir who is the Clermont County Superintendent. Theresa Herron from LWVCC will be the moderator.

The panelists will talk about the relationship of a school board to all its stakeholders – students, teachers, administration, parents, and the community at large. Attendees can ask questions either by submitting them on cards or by commenting through Facebook Live. We hope you can join us for this informative program.