Goshen High School junior Logan Haley pitches against Western Brown High School at the Goshen field. Haley allowed six hits and just two earned runs over five innings while walking one and striking out six.

Goshen High School pitcher Logan Haley flips the ball to first baseman Landon Fischer before Western Brown High School’s Hunter Spears (6) can reach the bag at the Goshen field.

Being on the wrong end of a no-hitter is almost always a no-win situation.

And when it’s a complete-game no-hitter with more than half of the hitless team’s outs coming by strikeout, it’s pretty much a done deal. Throw in multiple runs scored by the opposing team and, well, it’s over, right?

No, the Goshen High School baseball team didn’t overcome all of that and win the game. But the Warriors did make it interesting, hanging in there until the very last batter before falling 3-2 to Western Brown High School on April 3 at the Goshen field.

While Western Brown junior pitcher Ben Crall was throwing that no-hitter, the Warriors were able to take advantage of four walks, two hit batsmen, and a Western Brown error to stay in the game until the very end.

After the Broncos scored two runs in the top half of the first inning, the Warriors added a run in the bottom of the inning. The Broncos scored again in the third inning for a 3-1 lead, with the Warriors cutting the deficit to 3-2 with a run in the fifth. But according to Crall’s coach, Jon Crall – also Ben’s father – the Bronco pitcher got stronger as the game went along, and the Warriors couldn’t make anything happen over the last two innings.

Sophomores Carson Kessen and Aiden Whitaker scored for the Warriors, who dropped to 0-2 in the American Division of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference and 1-2 overall with the loss. With the win, Western Brown tops the conference standings at 2-0 (2-2 overall).

“We were really sharp on the mound and defensively, and ran the bases well, but it’s hard to win when you get no-hit,” Goshen first-year coach Tyler Downey said.

Junior Logan Haley started for the Warriors and pitched five solid innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned) while walking one and striking out six. Kessen pitched the last two innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out two and walking two.

“Logan Haley threw well for us,” Downey said. “And Carson Kessen came in and gave us a chance with two innings pitched and zero earned runs and two Ks.”

Defense, particularly at one position, also helped keep the Warriors in the game.

“Jack Meiers played terrific at shortstop and made some crucial plays to get us out of jams and save runs,” Downey said.

“I’m very excited about my first season with the Goshen baseball program and to build the program up and give all of Goshen a team to be proud of,” the coach said before the season. “We have a group of really dedicated young men who are striving to get better. We will have our ups and downs, but we’re hoping to produce a winning culture this season.”