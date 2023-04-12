Competitors bolt from the blocks at the start of the boys 110-meter hurdles race Thursday, April 6 at the New Richmond Relays.

Williamsburg High School senior Trystan Gries competes in the high jump Thursday, April 6 during the New Richmond Relays. Gries won the event at 5 feet, 10 inches.

The best in the field proved to be, overall, the best in the New Richmond Relays.

Both the Williamsburg High School boys and New Richmond High School girls track and field teams got the bulk of their points in the field events on the way to victories in the Relays on Thursday, April 6 at New Richmond High School.

The New Richmond girls won four events – all field events – with a 1-2-3 finish in the shot put. The Lions also had the only competitor – boy or girl – to win multiple individual events, with Samantha Ringhand finishing first in the pole vault and long jump.

The Lions finished with 105 points, followed by West Clermont (92.5), Milford (71), Williamsburg (60), Goshen (46.5), Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (43), Cincinnati Anderson (42.5), Clermont Northeastern (28.5), and New Richmond B (16).

“I was very impressed with our field-event athletes,” New Richmond girls coach Doug Smiddy said. “This year’s team improved in every event compared to last year’s first-place team. We currently have 36 ladies on our squad. A relay meet favors the team with the most depth.”

Depth – and those field events – also helped carry the Williamsburg boys. The Wildcats won only two events – the high jump and discus – but placed 1-2 in the discus and had four runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.

The Wildcats needed every bit of that to win the boys title, by one point over West Clermont, 79.5-78.5, with New Richmond just another 1.5 points back in third place (77). Cincinnati Anderson was next (68), followed by Milford (62), Goshen (60), Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (54), Clermont Northeastern (53), and New Richmond B (9).

“We were thrilled to get the win. It’s the first time we have ever won this meet,” Williamsburg boys coach Chris Rolph said. “We realize many (schools) were on spring break, so clearly that played to our advantage as our spring break was the previous week. We have some weaknesses, but I have 28 boys and that is the most we have had out for track since I have been coaching (1985).”

While the Williamsburg boys and New Richmond girls were dominating the field events, the West Clermont boys and girls teams combined for six victories in relays to finish second in both divisions. Milford High School combined for five relay wins to finish third in the girls division and fifth in the boys competition.

“I felt our young kids did extremely well,” said Shane Bartholomew, coach of both the Milford boys and girls teams. “We were on spring break and, with another meet the next day, we took many JV-level athletes to this meet and, in many cases, they outperformed our expectations for this early in the season.”

Individual winners from area Clermont County schools at the Relays (in alphabetic order by school):

Clermont Northeastern: CJ Boothby, boys long jump (22-0); boys 4×100 relay (46.55).

Goshen: Derrick Johnson, boys shot put (40-10); girls 4×400 relay (4:43.10); girls sprint medley relay (4:43.43).

Milford: girls 4×100 relays (54.46); girls distance medley relay (14:26.14); boys 4×200 relay (1:35.50); boys 800 sprint medley relay (1:42.25); boys distance medley relay (12:12.28).

New Richmond: Grace Reid, girls high jump (4-8); Ringhand, girls long jump (15-2); Samantha Ringhand, girls pole vault (11-0); Abby Miller, girls shot put (29-2); Grant Harrison, boys pole vault (13-0); boys 4×400 relay (3:50.95).

West Clermont: Addyson Forthuber, girls 100 hurdles (18:07); girls 4×200 relay (1:53.38); girls 800 sprint medley relay (1:58.59); girls 4×1600 relay (24:49.59); girls 4×800 relay (11:36.98); Brenden Athan, boys 110 hurdles (16.06); boys sprint medley relay (3:55.78); boys 4×800 relay (9:22.82).

Williamsburg: Emma Carmean, girls discus (89-0); Trystan Gries, boys high jump (5-10); Collin Klopstein, boys discus (130-9).