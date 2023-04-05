Goshen High School senior Gavin Thompson prepares to unload on a serve during a match against Western Brown High School on Tuesday, March 28 at the Goshen courts.

Goshen High School senior Grant Steele serves during a match against Western Brown High School on Tuesday, March 28 at the Goshen courts.

The Goshen High School boys tennis team took a step forward in the team’s bid for a ride in the way-back machine.

The Warriors defeated Western Brown High School, 5-0, Tuesday, March 28 at the Goshen tennis courts.

“I have a great group of young men who enjoy playing tennis,” head coach Doug Widner said. “The goal for the year is a league championship. I believe the last time that happened was 1987.”

Winning singles matches for the Warriors were Ethan Cameron (No. 1), Grant Steele (No. 2) and Wyatt Zimmerman (No. 3). Doubles winners were Gavin Thompson and Quinten Rice (No. 1) and AJ Cameron and Owen Widner (No. 2).

None of the Warriors’ matches went more than two sets and they lost more than one game in a set just once.

“Last year we only had one conference win but with most of the starters returning we have high hopes,” Widner said.