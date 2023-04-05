A series of culvert replacement projects continues on state Route 749 in Clermont County, and the route will be closed at various locations during the next two weeks.

Weather permitting, beginning Thursday, April 6, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Clermont County maintenance facility will close S.R. 749 just west of Pond Road to replace a culvert located at the 2.51-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect through Friday, April 7, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 132 and U.S. Route 52.

Then, on Monday, April 10, S.R. 749 will be closed just east of Cooper Road, at the 3.6-mile marker. During closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and S.R. 132, and the road will be open to traffic on Friday, April 14.

