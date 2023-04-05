Goshen Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services has been selected as the Emergency Medical Services Agency of the Year for the State of Ohio.

The award is presented by the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Medical Services.

Goshen Township Fire and EMS Chief Edward Myers announced the news and said, “This is a huge accomplishment and would not be possible without the support of our citizens and the men and women of [Goshen Township Fire and EMS] going above and beyond to protect the citizens of Goshen Township!!! Strong work!!!”

This is the first time that Goshen Township Fire and EMS has been selected for the award.

Goshen Township Fire and EMS Chief Edward Myers shared the eligibility and requirements for the award:

– Any Ohio-based, emergency medical service organization that is recognized by the State Board Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS.

– Is directly responsible for responding to emergencies or disasters and providing the direct delivery of care.

– Is active in local public education and/or injury prevention efforts and demonstrates positive relationships with the community served and with receiving hospitals.

– Takes meaningful and visible steps to assure the quality and professionalism of its personnel and patient care provided.

Goshen Township Fire and EMS has 59 members on the roster; 19 career and 40 part-time, said Myers.

He explained what makes Goshen Township Fire and EMS a winning agency.

“Striving to meet our mission each and every day, which is being better, faster, safer, and smarter for the citizens that we are sworn to protect,” Myers said.

Notably, the naming of Goshen Township Fire and EMS as Ohio EMS Agency of the Year comes less than a year after an EF2 tornado touched down in the township. During that event in July 2022, multiple buildings were significantly damaged, including the fire station.

Myers explained how the tornado and its aftereffects impacted the agency.

“We have had to change up our staffing/response model just a bit, but we have a temporary station in place to keep the same response times as before until we can repair or rebuild the headquarters station,” he explained.

He noted that being named Ohio EMS Agency of the Year has had a positive impact on staff.

“This has been a great morale booster for the members of [Goshen Township Fire and EMS]. It is nice to be recognized for the work we do day-in and day-out throughout the year, especially after the year the staff has had,” Myers said, adding, “Goshen Township is a great community and their support is second to none. Our community voted to support a new EMS levy in 2018 to improve our EMS service and this funding is directly related to receiving this prestigious award for EMS Agency of the Year. We could not do what we do with out their support and we are committed to providing the best service we can for our community.”