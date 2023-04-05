On March 25, 2023, the Officers and Members of Goshen Chapter OES gathered at Pleasant Plain Park to conduct their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Our last Easter Egg Hunt was held March 11, 2020, just before the lock down and everything was stopped. It gives us such good feelings to be able to do things within our communities once again. We were fortunate that the rain had moved out. That we were given a bright day with a little sun but there was some cool wind.

There were about 20 children and over 1,000 candy filled eggs at the event. Several adults enjoyed watching, we did not count adults. The weather must have affected the turnout, however there is next year to work on having larger attendance. Our committee chair, Emily Porginski with several members helping her, did a fantastic job to ensure that all the children had a fun time.

Goshen Chapter OES has been busy so far this year with their OES Support, Community Support and Member Support when and where needed.

All is not just work as we are very sociable and have fun. Friday, March 24th we had a Friends and Family Bunco Night and raised $150. This event was a successful pretrial event for having a large open fundraising Bunco Event in the future. OES Members enjoy fellowship with one another within our Chapter, District, and the State of Ohio. Currently we are in the process of accepting and reviewing applications for our Scholarship Program, planning our Inspection by the Worthy Grand Patron of the State of Ohio, and preparing for an Open House with our Masonic Brothers at Goshen Masonic Lodge #119 on May 13th. We hope to increase our membership so others can enjoy what we know as a good thing. We still have much to do and lots of time to finish our 2023 year.