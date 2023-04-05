Through the week ending April 7, 2023: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clermont County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

S.R. 32 Interchange/Expansion – Construction of an interchange at the intersection of S.R. 32 and Bach Buxton Road/Elick Lane and widening of S.R. 32 West between the new interchange and Glen Este-Withamsville (GEW) Road. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in place on the mainline, as well as restrictions on secondary routes, including the following:

Marian Drive is closed between Elick Lane/Bach Buxton Road and Eastgate Woods. This is a temporary closure during construction, and the route will reopen when the new interchange opens. Access is being maintained to businesses off Marian Drive.

New Impacts

C.R. 171 (Old SR 74) Reconstruction – Between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court. Crews will be placing temporary pavement, as well as driveways and driveway pipes, that will be used during construction. Both lanes will be shifted to the north, but two-way traffic will be maintained through the work zone, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation. The entire project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

S.R. 32 West Realignment – Realignment of westbound S.R. 32, between the Glen Este-Withamsville Road intersection and the I-275 interchange, to re-establish three, thru-lanes and realignment of the ramp from westbound S.R. 32 to southbound I-275. On Monday, April 3, the westbound S.R. 32 ramp to I-275 South will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Motorist may detour via I-275 North and the Milford Parkway interchange to I-275 South. Single-lane closures will also be in effect on S.R. 32 East and West, April 4-6, nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day. The entire project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023.

S.R. 749 Culvert Replacements – S.R. 749 will be closed between Wagner and Cole roads, Monday through Thursday, April 3-6, while crews replace two culverts. The route will also be closed Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7, between Cole and Pond Run roads. Traffic will be detoured by way of S.R. 132 and U.S. Route 52. S.R. 749 may also be subject to closure during the week of April 10 for a culvert replacement between Cooper and Mt. Pisgah Roads.

Continuing Impacts

S.R. 28 Intersection Improvement/Bridge Repair – Construction of a continuous flow lane from Business S.R. 28 to I-275 North and bridge rehabilitation on the S.R. 28 structure over I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect on S.R. 28 during the evening and overnight hours, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 125 Intersection Improvement/Turn-Lane Installation – At the intersection with Bach Buxton Road. Construction of a southbound right-turn lane on Bach Buxton Road and signalization upgrades. Traffic is being maintained in the work zone. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.