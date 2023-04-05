I’m going to tell you about one of the greatest adventures of my life. My daughter Jaimie has always been a great traveler. She traveled Route 66 at a very young age. She and her sister Shea decided they needed to take mom on a trip. Guess where we went? Arizona! I had been to Yellowstone and Hawaii. I guess they thought I needed to see a little more. The main purpose of the trip was to see the Grand Canyon. We flew from NKY to Phoenix. We rented a car and drove four hours to the Grand Canyon. It was totally dark; few lights far off. Like driving through a long dark tunnel. Kinda scary. Jaimie is a good driver but I wondered if she was sure we were on the right road. We finally got to the hotel to spend the night. Up the next morning to a not-so-good breakfast. Get this, it had snowed! Crazy! They had plowed the hotel lot and the roads to the canyon had been plowed. So on our way. I think I have told you I have arthritis in my spine and have trouble walking for long distances. You had to walk up to the rim. I had my walker, so away we go! Jaimie and Shea went ahead; when I got tired I stopped and sat, got my breath, and went again. On the way up I met this great guy on crutches. David was young, good-looking, and a really nice guy. He had spent the last couple of weeks traveling and having fun until he fell on skies and hurt his knee, so the crutches. Since he and I went along at about the same speed we talked a lot. He was great! I finally made it to the top. I left my walker, took a few steps down to the lookout, and stopped and held my breath. The most amazing thing I have ever seen. I stood there and felt the tears slide down my face. Oh my! I wondered, was this a painting? Was it for real?! Beautiful! If you ever get a chance, go! See God’s handiwork close at hand. As I said it had snowed which made it all the more beautiful. Grand Canyon is of course a National Park. So pretty. We saw elk, deer cactus; yes, cactus. We had intended to go to Sodona but the highway was closed because of the snow. So we drove back to Phoenix. The scenery was something I’m still not sure was real. I expected to see Roy Rogers riding Trigger past the car.

We stayed at a great resort in Phoenix. We just wandered around, shopped a little, and found a great place to eat. “The Porch,” part bar, part cafe. Good food. Phoenix is a great city; so neat and clean. Any wall you see along the road has a design etched in the cement. Tasteful, pretty. We were expecting to spend some time at the pool, but the weather was not so cooperative. It was in the ’60s. We did spend one afternoon, at the pool, not in the pool; enough so I got a sunburn on my scalp. We flew back on our fifth day; I was sorry to see it go. We spent a lot of time in the air and on the road. It was all worth it. My daughters are great! Such fun! I woke myself up snoring one night, I was embarrassed, but guess what? They were snoring too. I love them!

God has blessed me beyond any of my dreams; Arizona was one! If you can spare the time, take it to the Old West, and have a wonderful time.