<p>The City of Loveland is a Tree City USA. The city’s Tree & Environment Committee hosts several programs each year, ranging from tree giveaways to family activities. A tree scavenger hunt will be held on April 29 across Loveland’s parks. Photo submitted by the City of Loveland.</p>

<p>Graphic submitted by the City of Loveland.</p>

Learn how to identify trees! The City of Loveland’s Tree and Environment Committee invites you to a family friendly scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 29.

On a self-guided hunt, participants will identify eight trees located in seven city parks. Explore at your own pace from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., visiting the locations in the order you prefer. Walk, bike or drive to the parks! All ages and skill levels welcome.

The event will conclude with a gathering from 3-4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 236 Wall St. There will be raffle prizes, an ice cream truck, and fun! Meet at the back of the park near the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Dog Park — dogs welcome to attend.

For all event details and to download a scavenger hunt map, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/arbor-day-tree-scavenger-hunt/.

This event celebrates the City of Loveland’s recognition as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for effective urban forest management.