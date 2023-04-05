Learn how to identify trees! The City of Loveland’s Tree and Environment Committee invites you to a family friendly scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 29.
On a self-guided hunt, participants will identify eight trees located in seven city parks. Explore at your own pace from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., visiting the locations in the order you prefer. Walk, bike or drive to the parks! All ages and skill levels welcome.
The event will conclude with a gathering from 3-4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 236 Wall St. There will be raffle prizes, an ice cream truck, and fun! Meet at the back of the park near the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Dog Park — dogs welcome to attend.
For all event details and to download a scavenger hunt map, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/arbor-day-tree-scavenger-hunt/.
This event celebrates the City of Loveland’s recognition as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for effective urban forest management.