The City of Loveland is a Tree City USA. The city’s Tree & Environment Committee hosts several programs each year, ranging from tree giveaways to family activities. A tree scavenger hunt will be held on April 29 across Loveland’s parks. Photo submitted by the City of Loveland.

Learn how to identify trees! The City of Loveland’s Tree and Environment Committee invites you to a family friendly scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 29.

On a self-guided hunt, participants will identify eight trees located in seven city parks. Explore at your own pace from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., visiting the locations in the order you prefer. Walk, bike or drive to the parks! All ages and skill levels welcome.

The event will conclude with a gathering from 3-4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 236 Wall St. There will be raffle prizes, an ice cream truck, and fun! Meet at the back of the park near the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Dog Park — dogs welcome to attend.

For all event details and to download a scavenger hunt map, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/arbor-day-tree-scavenger-hunt/.

This event celebrates the City of Loveland’s recognition as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for effective urban forest management.