Marks 17th consecutive year Williamsburg has earned designation

The village of Williamsburg has earned recognition as a 2022 Tree City USA.

This marks the 17th year in a row that Williamsburg has earned this designation, according to Andrew Gephardt, Administrator for the village of Williamsburg.

Tree City USA was founded in 1976. It’s a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters.

To achieve the recognition, Williamsburg met the program’s four requirements:

– Maintaining a tree board or department.

– Having a tree care ordinance.

– Dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita.

– Hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Williamsburg is one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide, and a combined population of 155 million, according to the announcement from Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive.

Gephardt said this is a significant designation to achieve.

“I think it is important from a public perception standpoint. There is an image a Tree City designation invokes and it’s an image most citizens want to have for the place they live and work. Cleaner air, shadier streets and aesthetic beauty benefit all in a community for both residents and visitors alike,” he explained.

Gephardt explained the approach that the village takes, from a maintenance perspective, to support its urban forest.

“The village maintenance department takes great care in pruning, trimming and making sure the tree inventory is kept in great shape,” he said.

Gephardt encourages Williamsburg residents to be proud of the village’s designation as a 2022 Tree City USA.

“A program like this creates civic pride among residents whether through volunteer work or general public education of what a tree city represents,” he said, adding, “I think the village takes great pride in this designation as many towns are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well being and even energy use. A tree city designation shows we are trying for a greener and healthier future.”