March your calendars for a free classical music performance on April 6 at 7 p.m. in New Richmond.

Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church will host doctorate-level musicians from the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, under the direction of Kurt Sassmannshaus, who is CCM’s distinguished Dorothy Richard Starling Chair for Classical Violin.

The performance notes describe the event as “The Sanctuary of the historic Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church will provide a space both acoustically and spiritually inspiring for a Maundy Thursday performance of famed Austrian composer Joseph Haydn’s masterwork The Seven Last Words of Christ. Inspired by Scripture, the music suggests ‘haunting mystery, alienation, and lament.’ Readings of Scripture between each of the movements of the piece will take us from the first word, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,’ through the last, ‘Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.’”

Robert Lees, a Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church parishioner, explained the significance of the event.

“Maundy Thursday, also known as Holly Thursday, is an important date on the church calendar since it is the day when Jesus of the last supper during which he gave his final sermon and immediately after the kiss of Judas which is said to be the act of betrayal that led to the arrest of Jesus. It is a very solemn day to remember,” Lees said.

According to the performance notes, “The depth of the music, inspired by the most sacred of Scriptures, will lead us into worship.”

Lees explained why Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church has made bringing such programming to the church a priority.

“It is one of the days in the Bible that we refer to as being a part of Holy Week beginning with Ash Wednesday and ending with Easter Sunday with Maundy Sunday and Good Friday in between. Famed Austrian composer Joseph Haydn’s masterwork the Last Seven Words of Christ will be performed along with biblical passage readings between each of the musical movements along with individual candles being extinguished,” he said.

The service is on Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 Union St. The church is at the intersection of Union and Washington Streets in New Richmond.

Lees encourages all to attend the event.

“The historic Cranston Memorial Church with its towering interior walls and incredible acoustics is the perfect place for this service to be held. The distinguished Kurt Sassmannshaus has personally selected a quartet of some of the greatest string musicians to perform Haydn’s masterpiece working with Cranston Churches Rev. David Annett to make for a very special evening service.”

Lees notes that area New Richmond churches will hold their traditional Good Friday Ecumenical at Cranston Church this year as well.