West Clermont Local School District is on the RISE. We have a roadmap for success to ensure we commit to excellence with every learner, every day, every way.

As a teacher and member of this community, I am invested in our student’s futures. When I walk in the middle school doors every morning, I make sure I have my teacher hat on. And my nurse, friend, cheerleader, mentor, and advocate hats on. My colleagues and I work diligently to support students to be the best versions of themselves. After attending the most recent Town Hall, I know we are not alone. It takes a village to equip students with the necessary tools to be successful and we are fortunate to have strong partnerships, supportive parents, and an active community to help students learn, lead, and succeed.

While I wasn’t sure what to expect at the Town Hall, I knew the most important thing for me to do would be to listen. Recognize the strengths, listen to the concerns, and make notes to inspire change. It was reassuring to hear the community’s goals align with the district’s: ensure students are college, career, and military ready. But, there are tough questions that can create barriers – How do we ensure students are prepared AND do we have the necessary resources to prepare them? The goal of these Town Hall meetings are very simple yet impactful: have the tough conversations, acknowledge the barriers, and propose solutions.

I noticed the wide eyes as Superintendent Adams discussed the teacher shortage and burnout we are experiencing. Our district currently has twelve unfilled certified positions and nine unfilled classified positions. The current staff is picking up extra work to make up for twenty-one unfilled positions. Let that sink in.

I heard parents celebrate our district’s growing numbers (over 1,000 students in the next five years), but worry about our school building’s capacity and resources to support those students.

I listened to our community members worry about the loss of COVID money and the impact it will have on our ability to keep students safe, incorporate innovative educational programming, and put a strain on our facility expansion and transportation problems.

The Town Halls provide partners, community members and partners, teachers, administrators, nurses, custodians, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, and students an opportunity to ensure our vision is coming to life: Together as One Community, We Learn. Lead. Succeed. We have the opportunity to work together to turn ideas into action and prioritize deep learning that is tailored to each student’s strengths, skills, and needs.

As a teacher in our district, I appreciate the support, collaboration, and ideas that come from our parents and community. I love these students and am honored I get to work with them every day to help them become the best version of themselves. Students, you can do anything you set your mind to. And I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way. I am so proud of you.

Here’s to strong leaders; may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. I look forward to seeing you lead at our next Town Hall meeting.

Sincerely, Hannah Moskowitz Proud Educator at West Clermont Middle School