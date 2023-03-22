The Clermont County Prosecutors Office announced that a Union Township man has been indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on 38 counts of various sexually oriented offenses, including rape.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve shared that Joshua Glasgow, age 36, was indicted on March 16 on five counts of rape, 25 counts of sexual battery, and eight counts of endangering children.

If convicted, Glasgow could be sentenced to 244 years in prison.

Detectives learned that Glasgow had been forcing a minor girl to engage in “many different sexual acts.” Glasgow is said to have requested and received nude photos from her.

The sexual abuse is said to have started several years ago in Kentucky.

Police have recovered at least one video of a sexual act being performed on Glasgow, in addition to numerous photographs, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Glasgow is set to appear before Judge Anthony Broch on March 30 for a pretrial hearing.

Glasgow is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Anyone with additional information relating to Glasgow, or similar crimes he may have committed, is asked to to call Detective Brandon Bock with the Union Township Police Department at 513-752-1230.