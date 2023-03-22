The Grant Career Center will be holding an FFA Cattle Auction on Saturday, May 12 at the Grant Career Center, Large Animal Science Barn. We will be selling cattle that the Grant Career Center FFA chapter raised throughout the year on campus. There will be a Hereford Cross, Texas Longhorn, Watusi Black Angus, and a Black Angus. Grab dinner here at Grant, while viewing the cattle starting at 6:00 p.m. The official presentation at 7 p.m., and the auction starts at 7:15 p.m. All funds raised will be used to fund projects and activities for the Grant Career Center FFA Chapter. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Shawn McDaniel at (513) 729-9083 or email him at Shawn.McDaniel@grantcareer.com