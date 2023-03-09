The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office has shared that authorities believe the Ohio mom and wife found dead at a home in Ohio Township on Feb. 27 killed her family members before shooting herself.

The people who died in the potential murder-suicide at a home in the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge are listed as:

– Steven Cain, age 50.

– Theresa Cain, age 46.

– William Felton, age 74.

– Ethan Cain, age 13.

Samantha Cain, age 20, was treated at the scene by Pierce Township Emergency Medical Services and was transported to UC Medical Center by life squad.

On March 1, the sheriff’s office released the news that based on physical evidence, positioning of the deceased on the scene, and the preliminary autopsy reports from the Hamilton County Coroner, authorities think that Theresa Cain, age 46, is responsible for the shooting deaths of three of her family members and the shooting of her daughter, Samantha Cain.

“Based on the totality of the information above, it is believed that Theresa Cain suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound following deputies’ initial arrival on the scene who were attempting to serve civil paperwork,” reads the press release.

It was noted that Samantha Cain’s progression could provide vital information into this “horrific” incident which could help detectives with answers about the motive, which is still under investigation.

In an earlier news release from the sheriff’s office, it was reported that at 9:41 a.m. on Feb. 27, uniformed deputy sheriffs responded to the residence on Riebel Ridge to attempt a civil service. As they approached, multiple gunshots were heard from inside the residence.

Multiple attempts to contact the occupants were made and were unsuccessful, and the Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded to make entry, according to the press release.

The Special Response Team members entered the home and found the five gunshot victims inside, four of whom were dead.

The sheriff’s office said that there were no signs of forced entry into the home; the sheriff’s office is not searching for outstanding suspects.

“There does not appear to be any threat to the community at this time,” reads the press release.

The sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations crime scene unit to assist with processing the scene.